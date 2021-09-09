Chairman White Announces Start of 2021-2022 High School Aerospace Scholars Project

by: Rep. White, James

09/09/2021

(Austin, TX) – State Representative James White is pleased to announce the launch of the 2021-2022 High School Aerospace Scholars (HAS) project. HAS enables selected Texas high school juniors to explore new frontiers and become a part of NASA's plan for space exploration.

HAS eligibility guidelines require U.S. citizenship, Texas residency, and an interest in either science, math, or engineering. Interested students must commit to the six-month online course and a one-week residential experience at the Houston-based Johnson Space Center during the summer. The six-month online course will require students to have access to internet and e-mail (home, school, or public library).

Selected students will apply their math and science skills to complete online assignments during the school year. Those who score high enough will have the opportunity to travel to the Johnson Space Center in Houston, where they will implement what they have learned during the course. With the guidance of NASA scientists and engineers, students will design a mission to Mars and take part in hands-on engineering challenges.

"Math and science are integral to educating our young Texans to compete in a 21st century hi-tech global economy and ensuring our economic freedom in Texas. This program will help students participate in a program that will expand their scope and potentially lead them to careers in science, technology, and engineering. As a former public school classroom teacher, I urge educators to encourage their students to apply and participate in this outstanding program," said Rep. White.

Students interested in applying for the 2021-2022 project can email jsc-has@mail.nasa.gov, visit www.nasa.gov/has, call 281-483-4112, or watch the YouTube video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5braQ99_Y8I.

