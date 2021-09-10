Crypto Cashback Platform Clytie Announces App Release and Seed Sale
Shop to earn, play to earn and use Clytie to earnVIETNAM , September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clytie, a crypto cashback platform, announced today the release of app version 1.0 with the new Shop to Earn feature. With Clytie, users are rewarded with crypto when shopping, performing tasks and playing games.
Clytie offers four main ways to earn crypto cashback through the platform. Users can shop online at popular stores such as Aliexpress, Amazon and eBay; play games and complete tasks to earn more rewards; deposit $CLY into the system to earn more rewards by staking; and the NFT marketplace to exchange items such as audio, video and art. Users, creators, advertisers and brands can all use CLY tokens.
Trang Pham, the CEO and Founder of Clytie, founded a software company three years ago. He said, "Earlier this year, I witnessed the spread of COVID-19 in my country, and online shopping became a trend. I thought about how to create a smart shopping platform that would cut down on costs for everyone during the pandemic."
He added, "We started doing market research and combined our crypto experience. And now, we have released the first version of Clytie Shop to Earn on the store. Everyone can download, shop and earn cashback easily."
Online shopping has been popular for many years, but its popularity has exploded throughout the pandemic as more people globally do their shopping from home. Clytie is associated with more than 700 global brands in over 170 countries worldwide. When members shop online on the Clytie app and web platforms, Clytie rewards users with CLY tokens and a cashback rate of up to 85%. For each membership level, users will need to hold the amount of CLY needed to qualify for bronze, silver, titanium, gold and platinum levels.
The Clytie platform established a high-security system within the Binance Smart Chain blockchain and offers low transaction fees and fast transfer speeds. Clytie also offers additional benefits for members. Through different membership levels in the system, Clytie members can earn more rewards and hold CLY to earn cashback rewards of up to three and a half times.
In addition to the new app release, Clytie has opened the seed sale for CLY tokens. The seed round will be held through September 21, 2021. There are 10,000,000,000 CLY tokens available, and they are available on a first-come, first-served basis. CLY tokens can be stored on popular wallets such as TrustWallet and Metamask, and the tokens are available on major exchanges such as Binance, Huobi, Bittrex and PancakeSwap.
The Clytie app is available on Google Play and the Apple Store. CLY tokens can be purchased through the Clytie website using Metamask wallet until September 21.
For more information, visit clytie.io/token and follow the project on Telegram, Twitter and Medium.
###
Media Relations
Clytie
email us here