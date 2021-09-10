Wine for Warriors Gala Marks 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Raising Funds for Veterans, First Responders

Orlando-based Silk Road Wines is honoring veterans and first responders on the anniversary of 9/11 at a gala raising funds for nonprofits supporting them.

We have walked in the shoes of veterans and of first responders. We understand what the challenges are but have also experienced the joy and pride of serving our country.” — Yanick Arakelov

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orlando-based Silk Road Wines is honoring Central Florida’s first responders at a gala to be held this Saturday on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, which will also raise funds to support veterans and first responders.

The Wine for Warriors Gala will be at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort. All proceeds will benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and Wounded Warrior Support Foundation of the Republic of Georgia. Dozens of veterans, police officers and fire fighters from across Central Florida will be the guests of honor. Representatives of the Republic of Georgia, including Ambassador to the U.S. David Bakradze will be in attendance as well.

“One of the best ways to honor the lives we lost 20 years ago on 9/11 is by continuing their legacy of service and supporting those who selflessly risk everything to help their communities,” said Yanick Arakelov, cofounder of Silk Road Wines. “They will be joined by hundreds of Central Florida’s business leaders who will be there to support what they do by donating to two organizations who do great work within their communities”.

Silk Road Wines is committed to giving back to the community that has embraced it. The company regularly donates 10 percent of its proceeds to different nonprofits. Arakelov, a U.S. Army veteran who served in the war against terror in Afghanistan, is currently an Army reservist. Business partner Barry Greer is a retired firefighter paramedic.

“Supporting Tunnel to Towers and the Wounded Warrior Support Foundation of the Republic of Georgia, comes natural to us,” Arakelov said. “We support their missions because we know firsthand what it is like to be on the other side. We have walked in the shoes of veterans and of first responders. We understand what the challenges are but have also experienced the joy and pride of serving our country.”

Founded by the family of a firefighter who died helping others in 9/11, Tunnel to Towers support both first responders and veterans. Through various programs it builds mortgage-free homes for Goldstar families and wounded veterans. It also pays off homes for the families with young children of first responders who have died in the line of duty. Wounded Warrior Support Foundation - Republic of Georgia helps veterans and their families with medical bills, education, housing and reintegration to civilian life. The Georgian military is one the U.S.’ top allies in the war against terror.

Silk Road Wines is Florida’s largest importer of wine from the Republic of Georgia, which has a rich 8,000-year tradition in the art of wine making with techniques and craftmanship that have withstood the test of time. Many of the wines are still made in the same way they have been for centuries.

Visit the Wine for Warriors Gala website for more information.