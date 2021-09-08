Submit Release
News Search

There were 633 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,704 in the last 365 days.

Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg

TO:                 Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Management and Development

Scott Kirouac, County Commissioner, Highlands County

John Shoop, Mayor, Sebring

 

FROM:            Governor Ron DeSantis

 

DATE:            September 8, 2021

 

RE:                  Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg

 

On Sunday, September 5, 2021, Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg passed away. Ogg began working as a Poll Worker Trainer at the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections in 2004. In 2006, she became the Early Voting Coordinator and in 2012 she was elected to the position of Supervisor of Elections. Ogg will be remembered for her dedication to fair and honest elections, ministerial service, and her family.

 

To honor the memory of Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg and her service to our state, I hereby direct the flag of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Highlands County Clerk of Circuit Court in Sebring, Florida, and the City Hall of Sebring, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

 

###

You just read:

Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.