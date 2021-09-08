TO: Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Management and Development

Scott Kirouac, County Commissioner, Highlands County

John Shoop, Mayor, Sebring

FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: September 8, 2021

RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg

On Sunday, September 5, 2021, Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg passed away. Ogg began working as a Poll Worker Trainer at the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections in 2004. In 2006, she became the Early Voting Coordinator and in 2012 she was elected to the position of Supervisor of Elections. Ogg will be remembered for her dedication to fair and honest elections, ministerial service, and her family.

To honor the memory of Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg and her service to our state, I hereby direct the flag of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Highlands County Clerk of Circuit Court in Sebring, Florida, and the City Hall of Sebring, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

###