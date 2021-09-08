Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg
TO: Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Management and Development
Scott Kirouac, County Commissioner, Highlands County
John Shoop, Mayor, Sebring
FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis
DATE: September 8, 2021
RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg
On Sunday, September 5, 2021, Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg passed away. Ogg began working as a Poll Worker Trainer at the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections in 2004. In 2006, she became the Early Voting Coordinator and in 2012 she was elected to the position of Supervisor of Elections. Ogg will be remembered for her dedication to fair and honest elections, ministerial service, and her family.
To honor the memory of Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg and her service to our state, I hereby direct the flag of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Highlands County Clerk of Circuit Court in Sebring, Florida, and the City Hall of Sebring, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, September 9, 2021.
