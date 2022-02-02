Rev. Pat Baranski’s “The Simplicity of Faith” is a stirring account that helps readers develop their faith in God
“The Simplicity of Faith” from author Rev. Pat Baranski is a gripping handbook that inspires readers of all ages to have and strengthen their faith in the Lord.PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Simplicity of Faith”: a spiritual journal that tells the story of the author and how his divine encounter with God changed his life and strengthened his faith in Him regardless of the challenges he might have along the way of his Christian journey. “The Simplicity of Faith” is the creation of published author Rev. Pat Baranski, a writer who has a deep love for God.
Baranski shares, “This book is dedicated to those who may be reading it out of curiosity, wondering why someone would write a book about himself. Well, it’s not. It is about what God did to me and through me because I put Him in the first place.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Baranski’s new book encourages the readers to have a strong faith in God so whatever challenges they might encounter along the way of their journey, they will be able to surpass it all.
Through this book, the author wants the readers to be reminded that God is always with them whenever they are having a hard time understanding their faith and their Christian journey. Thus, Baranski hopes that when the readers are done reading this book, they may now understand and have a wider knowledge in understanding how simple faith can keep them closer to God each day.
