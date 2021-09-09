I-76 Nighttime Lane Closures Next Week for Barrier Installation in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Left lane closures are scheduled in both directions on Interstate 76 between the Montgomery Drive and Spring Garden interchanges in Philadelphia, on Monday, September 13, through Friday, September 17, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for barrier installation under a project to improve travel and safety on the Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this project, milling and paving will take place on I-76 in both directions between the Montgomery Drive and Girard Avenue/U.S. 13 interchanges, as well as portions of the Montgomery Drive interchange ramps. Most of the paving will occur overnight. The deteriorating concrete median barrier will also be replaced, and high-friction surface treatment will be installed in select areas along I-76 to improve safety during inclement weather.

Milling and paving operations, as well as guiderail and concrete median replacements, will also occur on Route 82 (Manor Road/1st Street) in the City of Coatesville and Valley Township, Chester County. In addition, PennDOT’s contractor will reconfigure the Wagontown Road and Route 82 (Manor Road/1st Street) intersection to require vehicles to stop prior to entering Route 82 (Manor Road1st Street).

Road-Con, Inc. of West Chester, Chester County, is the general contractor on the $3,265,646 project which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. The entire project is expected to be completed this fall.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

