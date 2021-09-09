Nighttime Lane Restrictions Planned for I-83 Project Near Harrisburg

Contractor to remove barrier and prepared bridge decks for final paving

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Dauphin County are advised nighttime lane restrictions are planned for the Interstate 83 widening and reconstruction project near Harrisburg. The restrictions will be in place so the contractor can remove temporary concrete barrier along the inside of the interstate and prepare bridge decks within the project limits for final paving.

Weather permitting, lane restrictions will be implemented in both directions of I-83 beginning the night of Sunday, September 12. The restrictions will be in place from 9 PM to 6 AM weeknights for the next five-to-six weeks. This includes approximately one week for barrier removal, after which final paving will begin.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

This work is part of the $104,747,344 interstate reconstruction contract that was awarded to J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Chester County, and includes widening and rebuilding a 2.77-mile section of I-83 east of the City of Harrisburg from just south of Exit 48 for Union Deposit Road, through Exit 50 for U.S. 22 (Colonial Park/Progress), to Exit 51 for Interstate 81.

This project is expected to be completed by next spring.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

