Louisiana Department of Health announces new Medicaid Executive Director

Patrick Gillies has joined the Louisiana Department of Health as the new Medicaid Executive Director.

Gillies has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare administration on both the state and federal levels. He most recently worked as an independent consultant assisting organizations with operations including healthcare systems operations, Medicare and Medicaid.

In previous roles, Gillies worked with organizations to support their participation in the 340B Drug Discount Program and provided leadership and accountability for the Medicaid line of business for three Regional Care Collaborative Organizations (RCCOs) set up through the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing's Accountable Care Collaborative (ACC).

He has also served as a regional administrator for Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) and as the Director of Community Health for the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Gillies holds a Master of Public Administration in Health Policy & Administration from Texas Tech University.

