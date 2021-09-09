Nighttime Detour Planned on Eastbound Route 22/322 in Dauphin County

​Contractor to repair deteriorated section of highway

Harrisburg, PA – A nighttime detour is scheduled to begin Monday, September 13, on eastbound Route 22/322 in Middle Paxton Township, Dauphin County.

The road will be closed nightly for about two weeks so a contractor can mill, patch, and pave an approximately 1,100-foot section of deteriorated roadway starting just east of the eastbound Route 22/322 bridge over Route 325 (Mountain Road).

Work will be from 6 PM to 6 AM Monday through Thursday next week, and Sunday through Thursday the following week.

A detour will be in place using the off-ramp to Route 325 and the on-ramp back to eastbound Route 22/322.

This work was added to a 6.1-mile resurfacing project on Route 22/322 from Elmerton Avenue (Route 3026) in the City of Harrisburg to Route 225 in Dauphin Borough, Dauphin County. The project includes concrete base repairs, concrete patching, milling, resurfacing, tree removal, guiderail updates, minor drainage, and other miscellaneous activities on Route 22 in Susquehanna and Middle Paxton townships, the City of Harrisburg, and Dauphin Borough; a section of Elmerton Avenue eastward from the intersection with Route 22 (Cameron Street); and the ramps at Interstate 81, Route 39 (Linglestown Road) and Route 443.

Hempt Bros., Inc., of Camp Hill, PA is the prime contractor on this $13,522,128 project. Work is expected to be completed by August 5, 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

