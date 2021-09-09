Submit Release
State coastal commission to meet by web conference Sept. 15; Advisory Council to meet Sept. 14

The N. C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet Sept. 15 at 9 a.m. by web conference. The Coastal Resources Advisory Council (CRAC) will meet Sept. 14 at 3 p.m. also by web conference. The public may join the meetings by computer or phone.

 

Links and phone numbers for both meetings, full agendas and briefing materials can be found on the CRC website. Times indicated on the agenda for individual items are subject to change.

 

WHO: N.C. Coastal Resources Commission

WHAT: Regular Business Meeting

WHEN: Sept. 15 at 9 a.m.

 

WHO: N.C. Coastal Resources Advisory Council

WHAT: Meeting

WHEN: Sept. 14 at 3 p.m.

 

WHERE: Both Meetings by Web Conference

 

Agenda items for the commission meeting include:

                                                                                                                                          

  • Consideration of a variance request from a property owner in the Town of Topsail Beach regarding an oceanfront setback       

  • Discussions regarding artificial turf grass, Static Line Exceptions, the Public Beach and Coastal Waterfront Access Grant Program & related parking fees

  • Consideration of Amendments to 15A NCAC 7B CAMA Land Use Plans – Enforceable Policies

  • Recommendations for rulemaking related to the General Permit for Beach Bulldozing

  • Discussion of Proposed Concepts for Floating Structures Associated with Shellfish Leases

  • Recommendations for rulemaking regarding Amendments to 15A NCAC 7H .0208(b)(6) & 7H .1200 regarding the permitting of structural boat covers

  • Discussion of rules related to Outstanding Resource Waters (ORWs) and the use of innovative stormwater systems

  • Consideration of adoption of 15A NCAC 07H .0308(c) Specific Use Standard for Ocean Hazard Areas & 15A NCAC 07K .0207 Structural Accessways Over Frontal Dunes Exempted; adoption of 15A NCAC 07H .0306 General Use Standards for Ocean Hazard Areas & 15A NCAC 07J .1300 Development Line Procedures; and adoption of 15A NCAC 07J .0403 & .0404 – Renewals           

  • Consideration of 2021 Coastal Habitat Protection Plan Recommendations for Public Comment

TO SUBMIT PUBLIC COMMENTS:

Members of the public may submit written comments by email prior to the meeting to Angela Willis at angela.willis@ncdenr.gov. Please put “PUBLIC COMMENT” in the subject line.

 

                                                                                                                                 ###

