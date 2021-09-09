Submit Release
Chief Justice Paul Newby Continues 100 County Tour with Visit to Six County Courthouses

Chief Justice Paul Newby will continue a 100 county courthouse tour this week during which he will visit Chatham, Durham, and Orange counties today, and Alamance and two courthouses in Guilford county tomorrow. This is the third segment of the courthouse tour which started in Western North Carolina in May 2021. When completed, Chief Justice Newby will be the first chief justice to visit all of North Carolina's courthouses from Murphy to Manteo. During this segment of the courthouse tour, Chief Justice Newby will greet judges and courthouse personnel to thank them for their hard work and dedication in keeping courts open this year. 

"It is my honor and privilege to meet with our local judges and courthouse personnel and thank them for their resilience during these challenging times," Chief Justice Newby said. "They have shown a tremendous amount of grit and determination to meet our constitutional mandate to keep courts open and provide justice. I am truly grateful for their hard work."

After this phase of the tour, Chief Justice Newby will soon visit courthouses in Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes, and Surry counties. The tour is planned to be completed within the next two years. The timeline and details of each visit will be announced as they become available.

Orange County Courthouse
Chief Justice Newby in front of the Orange County Courthouse in Hillsborough, North Carolina

 

Durham County
Chief Justice Newby in front of the Durham County Courthouse

 

