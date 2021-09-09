Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 2800 Block of Channing Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, in the 2800 block of Channing Street, Northeast.

At approximately 6:30 pm, the victim observed the suspect tampering with his vehicle at the listed location. The victim confronted the suspect. The suspect brandished a handgun and shot at the victim. The victim was not injured. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.