Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 400 Block of Q Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, in the 400 block of Q Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:23 pm, the suspect approached the victims, who were seated in a vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victims to exit the vehicle. The victims complied and the suspect fled the scene in the victims’ vehicle. The victims’ vehicle was recovered a short time later. A handgun was recovered also.

On Wednesday, September 8, 2021, 24 year-old Anthony Bailey, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

