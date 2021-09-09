State Library Announces New Digital Access Partnership with Government Publishing Office

PHOENIX – Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records has signed an agreement with the United States Government Publishing Office to become a Digital Access Partner. Through the agreement, the library’s Federal Documents collections on the Arizona Memory Project will be cataloged and linked in GPO’s online Catalog of U.S. Government Publications.

GPO established Digital Access Partnerships to help libraries provide permanent public access to electronic government information. “GPO is pleased to enter a partnership with the Arizona State Library to help ensure permanent public access to U.S. Government publications from the Arizona Memory Project,” said GPO’s Superintendent of Documents Laurie Hall. “Expanding the vast collection of documents that is freely available to the public is one of the ways that GPO furthers its mission of Keeping America Informed, and this could not be accomplished without strong partnerships such as this.”

"The library is proud to partner with GPO to help expand the Catalog of U.S. Government Publications to include our unique collection of federal documents specifically focused on Arizona,” said Federal Documents Librarian Janelle Breedveld.

Arizona Library, Archives and Public Records has been a designated federal depository library in GPO’s Federal Depository Library Program for more than a century. As the regional depository for Arizona, the library provides services to the ten selective depository libraries across the state, including frequent communication, coordination, and training.

-30-