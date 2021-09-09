Maryland State Police Charge Man With Impersonating Police Officer In Wicomico County

September 9, 2021

(SALISBURY, MD) – Maryland State Police have charged a man with impersonating a police officer in Wicomico County.

The suspect, Isaiah Aaron Elsey, 24, of Fruitland, Maryland is charged with three counts of impersonating a police officer. Elsey today turned himself into the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack, where he was processed and released.

According to a preliminary investigation, troopers received multiple complaints of a male, later identified as Elsey, who was operating a Ford Crown Victoria, which had no police markings on it, in the area of Ocean Highway and Zion Road in Salisbury, Maryland. Witnesses advised that Elsey activated red and blue emergency lights to move traffic out of his way. Additionally, it was reported that Elsey activated the emergency lights and attempted to conduct traffic stops in the same area.

Through interviewing witnesses and monitoring social media posts describing the incidents in question, troopers were able to identify Elsey as a suspect in the case. Investigators believe there may be additional victims associated with this case.

You can take several steps to keep yourself safe if you are concerned that a police impersonator is trying to pull you over:

· If the person is driving an unmarked vehicle and you are unsure the person is a police officer, you can call your local police department to determine if the stop is real.

· If they tell you to get out of your vehicle without any preliminary questions, be suspicious

· If a car turns on flashing lights behind you, you can slow down, put on your hazard lights and find a well-lit area to stop.

· Trust your instincts. If you suspect the person is not a police officer, they probably are not and you should call 911.

Investigators are still working to determine if there are any other victims associated with this case. If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Salisbury Barrack at (410) 749-3101. Isaiah Aaron Elsey Ford Crown Victoria

###

