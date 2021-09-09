Cajun Family Partnership Claims $2 Million Louisiana Lottery Lotto Jackpot

Tobacco Plus #9 Cashier Cindy Theriot and Manager Kristal Batchelor pose with a big check next to the new sign their store received for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

Key of B Partnership won the July 28 Louisiana Lottery Lotto jackpot prize worth $2,049,444 after matching all six numbers on a quick-pick ticket purchased at Tobacco Plus #9 on Highway 165 in Kinder. The store will receive a bonus of 1% or $20,494 for selling the winning ticket.

Kevin Stelly of Breaux & Stelly Law Firm of Lafayette appeared at Lottery headquarters in Baton Rouge on Sept. 8 with the winning ticket and claimed the prize on behalf of his client, Key of B Partnership.

In a prepared statement, partnership members relayed their excitement: “We are extremely ‘keyed up’ that we won! We are a hard-working Cajun family and will continue to work and live a fun-filled life, tuned up with music, food, and dancing. Living in Louisiana has given so many opportunities to our family and businesses, and now winning the Louisiana Lottery is just one more example of how blessed we are to live here. And remember, ‘You Gotta Getta Lotto!’”

Stelly said his clients played the Lottery regularly. He shared that his clients’ winning ticket was carried around for about one week before the numbers were actually checked to determine it was a winner.

“Once they realized they had the winning ticket, the winners celebrated and are still celebrating,” he said. “They will continue to work, but they are very excited to be a part of the Lotto ‘millionaire club’!”

The winning numbers for the July 28 Lotto drawing were 04-08-15-19-23-27. The jackpot had been rolling since April 10. It was the fourth Lotto jackpot to be won in 2021 and second largest of year.

Lottery ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age. Draw-style game tickets must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing. Anyone who may have a gambling problem or friends and family of anyone with a gambling problem should call toll free 1-877-770-7867 for help.

For security purposes, the Lottery strongly encourages players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing. More information about Lotto and other jackpot winners can be found on the Lottery’s website, www.louisianalottery.com/lotto.