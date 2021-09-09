OSDE invests $2.5 million to give students extra opportunity to take ACT, SAT this fall

OKLAHOMA CITY (Sept. 9, 2021) – The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) is using a portion of its federal relief funding to provide public school sophomores, juniors and seniors an extra opportunity to take college and career readiness assessments. The ACT, SAT and/or PSAT will be given at no cost in October. “The pandemic has disrupted many students’ opportunities to take or re-take these valuable tests,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. “We know that students who take the test more than once often improve their scores and, accordingly, their access to college. We are excited to offer them the chance to improve their score or set a baseline to improve upon this coming spring.” Normally, high school juniors take the ACT or SAT in the spring as part of the state assessments. In 2016, the OSDE eliminated seven high-stakes end-of-instruction exams, and in 2018, began giving the ACT or SAT to fulfill federal and state requirements. The fall testing opportunity will not impact school accountability or the Oklahoma School Report Card. The fall tests are optional for students, but districts must opt in and order the tests by Sept. 15, for the SAT/PSAT and Sept. 24, for the ACT. The following students are eligible for each fall test: PSAT: 10 th and 11 th grade

SAT: 11 th and 12 th grade

ACT: 10 th , 11 th and 12 th grade Students may take more than one assessment within an eligible grade but may not re-take the same exam during the fall testing opportunity. ###