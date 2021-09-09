Coldwell Banker Real Estate Launches Partnership With Supreme Auctions, Enhancing Its Global Luxury Marketing Program
A new tool for Coldwell Banker Global Luxury agents to offer their clients in the buying and selling of their luxury properties.MADISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC is proud to announce a new partnership between its Coldwell Banker Global Luxury® program—a world leader in serving affluent clients—and Supreme Auctions®, the firm who pioneered and currently leads the luxury real estate auction industry.
In selecting and partnering with Supreme Auctions®, the Coldwell Banker® brand has provided an alternative and effective platform for its Global Luxury Property Specialists to offer to their customers and clients in the buying and selling of their luxury properties. Supreme Auctions reshaped the auction industry when it debuted in 2007, offering professionals an innovative way to accelerate the traditional method of selling high-end homes.
Supreme Auctions and Coldwell Banker Real Estate made this strategic decision to align their esteemed brands and shared values of integrity and the utmost excellence in representing the most outstanding properties around the globe. The companies also share a passion for education: Supreme Auctions will be offering Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialists a new luxury certification course that complements the existing Luxury Property Specialist certification package.
“The Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program continuously finds news ways to provide its agents and clients with a competitive edge. Our partnership with Supreme Auctions and its proven Accelerated Marketing Program offer a powerful new tool to our Luxury Specialists.”
Michael Altneu, Vice President of Luxury, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC
“Supreme Auctions is honored to announce our alliance with the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury marketing program. As the Preferred Auction Partner to the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program, we are pleased to provide their agents with an exciting, time-certain, accelerated marketing solution for clients who are selling and purchasing the world’s most distinguished properties.”
Maverick Commins, CEO, Supreme Auctions
“This partnership unites the best of luxury by showcasing exquisite, high-end properties around the United States and the world on one of the most exclusive luxury auction platforms. It engages and energizes an audience of highly qualified buyers and sellers. We are honored to join the exceptional group of companies that the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program has named its Preferred Partners.”
Craig Hogan, Vice President of Global Business Development, Supreme Auctions
About Coldwell Banker Global Luxury®
The Coldwell Banker Global Luxury® program legacy traces its roots to 1933 and has been a world leader in luxury real estate since. Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialists are an exclusive group within the Coldwell Banker organization, making up under ten percent of independent sales associates affiliated with the brand worldwide. Coldwell Banker affiliated agents conducted 32,663 transactions of homes priced at $1 million or more in 2020. This equates to $168.4 million in luxury sales every day (+16.6% YOY) with an average sales price of $1.9 million in this category. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. For more information, please visit ColdwellBankerLuxury.com.
About Supreme Auctions®
Supreme Auctions®, the firm who started the Luxury Real Estate Auction Industry, is a leader in luxury real estate property auctions, providing proprietary accelerated marketing services unique to each distinctive property represented and sold. As the Architects of the Industry™, the leadership of Supreme Auctions provides decades of expertise, integrity and the highest level of service to real estate professionals, sellers and buyers alike of multimillion-dollar luxury properties. By combining experience with the most current technology and marketing resources, the company offers sellers and luxury brokerages worldwide the optimal auction strategy to ideally suit each exclusive property, providing services that are unparalleled in the luxury real estate auction industry. Visit SupremeAuctions.com.
