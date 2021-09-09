State coastal commission to meet by web conference Sept. 15; Advisory Council to meet Sept. 14
The N. C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet Sept. 15 at 9 a.m. by web conference. The Coastal Resources Advisory Council (CRAC) will meet Sept. 14 at 3 p.m. also by web conference. The public may join the meetings by computer or phone.
WHO: N.C. Coastal Resources Commission
WHAT: Regular Business Meeting
WHEN: Sept. 15 at 9 a.m.
WHO: N.C. Coastal Resources Advisory Council
WHAT: Meeting
WHEN: Sept. 14 at 3 p.m.
WHERE: Both Meetings by Web Conference
Agenda items for the commission meeting include:
-
Consideration of a variance request from a property owner in the Town of Topsail Beach regarding an oceanfront setback
-
Discussions regarding artificial turf grass, Static Line Exceptions, the Public Beach and Coastal Waterfront Access Grant Program & related parking fees
-
Consideration of Amendments to 15A NCAC 7B CAMA Land Use Plans – Enforceable Policies
-
Recommendations for rulemaking related to the General Permit for Beach Bulldozing
-
Discussion of Proposed Concepts for Floating Structures Associated with Shellfish Leases
-
Recommendations for rulemaking regarding Amendments to 15A NCAC 7H .0208(b)(6) & 7H .1200 regarding the permitting of structural boat covers
-
Discussion of rules related to Outstanding Resource Waters (ORWs) and the use of innovative stormwater systems
-
Consideration of adoption of 15A NCAC 07H .0308(c) Specific Use Standard for Ocean Hazard Areas & 15A NCAC 07K .0207 Structural Accessways Over Frontal Dunes Exempted; adoption of 15A NCAC 07H .0306 General Use Standards for Ocean Hazard Areas & 15A NCAC 07J .1300 Development Line Procedures; and adoption of 15A NCAC 07J .0403 & .0404 – Renewals
-
Consideration of 2021 Coastal Habitat Protection Plan Recommendations for Public Comment
TO SUBMIT PUBLIC COMMENTS:
