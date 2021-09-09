Punk Legends The Furys Return With New Album “The Furys Again”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Punk legends The Furys are back with a new album “The Furys Again” which will be released in all formats on October 8, 2021. The Furys are one of Southern California’s first New Wave/Punk/Powerpop bands!
The group’s first single was released in 1977 (“Hey Ma” b/w “Jim Stark Dark”), and 1978’s “Say Goodbye to the Black Sheep” was an international success, garnering extensive airplay, press, and live performances. According to founding member and lead vocalist Jeff Wolfe, “The Furys formed in 1977 as a reaction to the dreadful noise that was on the radio at that time.” 1979 saw the release of the “Moving Target” / “We Talk We Dance” single which elicited substantial critical response.
The Furys released a five-song mini album entitled “Indoor/Outdoor” in 1987. Recorded at EMI/America studio in Hollywood, “Indoor/Outdoor” had an excellent sales run, huge radio response and heavy press coverage.
The band’s new singles (“New Wave Girl” and “Action Reaction”) were released the second week of September 2021. These songs are the first new material issued by the band since 2015’s “The Sound of the Furys” CD.
In conjunction with the release of “The Furys Again” album, a reissue program will occur concurrently containing all three singles as mentioned above plus the “Indoor/Outdoor” mini album. These reissues will be the first time these pivotal tracks have been issued digitally.
Says Jeff Wolfe, “After numerous multi-generational requests, The Furys have been reformed to continue their campaign for world domination.”
The musical direction of The Furys was, is, and always will be melodic poetry blended with powerful music. The group’s latest release “The Furys Again” proves, yet again, that this philosophy holds true. Founding member and lead singer Jeff Wolfe provides the poetry. Long standing Furys member and multi-instrumentalist Dave Lewty provides the music.
This new album was recorded wholly in Lewty’s home studio with songs written by the duo. Wolfe and Lewty have enough compositions for three more Furys albums plus dozens more in various genres, including some not yet defined.
The songs themselves reflect culture, art, literature and, indeed, life in the 21st century. “Miss Havisham Regrets” is based upon the Dickensian character from “Great Expectations”. “Please Mister Kafka” is homage to the brilliant surrealist author Franz Kafka. “Afraid” is a powerful look at the BLM movement and the causes for its existence. Others (“I Gotta Grow Up”, “Glitter Bomb”, “Worthy”) are reflections on life in an advanced age. Some (“Anna, Come Home”, “New Wave Girl”) are simply catchy rock/pop songs about great women.
The Furys are entering their fifth decade of performing and recording; their latest album, “The Furys Again” keeps the original tradition alive whilst acknowledging contemporary influences.
Track list:
1. TIGHTROPE WALKING (3:31)
2. GLITTER BOMB (3:27)
3. ANNA, COME HOME (4:10)
4. NEW WAVE GIRL (3:05)
5. WORTHY (4:41)
6. GOTTA GROW UP (2:56)
7. MISS HAVISHAM REGRETS (3:10)
8. IT’S THE DAY THAT WAS THAT NEARLY WASN’T (3:24)
9. ACTION REACTION (3:36)
10. PLEASE, MR. KAFKA (1:23)
11. AFRAID (4:26)
The Furys are responsible for this racket
Jeff Wolfe: lead, harmony, background vocals, yelling
Dave Lewty: bass, guitar, keyboards, vocal noises
Assisted by:
Momo McKellop vocal on 1,2,4,6,7,10
Kelly Fair vocal on 1,4,6,10
Jonathan Sheldon violins, piano, vocal on 7,9
All songs written by Dave Lewty and Jeff Wolfe
Published by Songs for Ethan (BMI) and Lewtyworks (ASCAP)
Produced by The Furys
Available on LP, CD, download and streaming from ARCANE ALLEY RECORDS
To purchase The Furys “The Furys Again”: https://thefurysband.com/
To purchase The Furys new singles:
“New Wave Girl”: bit.ly/thefurys-newwavegirl
“Action Reaction”: bit.ly/thefurys-actionreaction
To purchase The Furys EP:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/the-furys-ep/id859677503
For more information:
The Furys official website: thefurysband.com
The Furys reverbnation: http://www.reverbnation.com/thefurys4
The Furys Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/The-Furys-148310765373316
The Furys 21st century FB page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/446752238687819/?fref=ts
@thefurysband for Twitter and Instagram
Management/Art Direction: Mark Montgomery French, mark@thefurysband.com
Band contact: lori@thefurysband.com
Press Inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com