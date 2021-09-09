I-10 west of Willcox to close Sept. 11-12

WILLCOX – Motorists on both directions of Interstate 10 to the west of Willcox should expect a short detour the weekend of Sept. 11-12 as part of a bridge deck replacement project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Both directions of I-10 will close at Exit 336, which will require drivers to detour onto the exit and entrance ramps, from 6 a.m. Saturday, Sept, 11, to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12.

Drivers should prepare to reduce their speed as they approach the work zone and exit I-10. Delays are possible.

The closure is one of several planned during the bridge deck replacement project, which is scheduled through late 2021.

For more information, go to the project website.