The 20th Anniversary of 9-11: The Song You Need to Hear.
People outside on NYC street during the planes crashing into the World Trade Center . Source: Endure: Renewal From Ground Zero, (Published by the Rockefeller Foundation), in the garbage on the streets of New York City, on the corner of 25th and Broadway.
BRIAN MACKEY TRIBUTES 911 20TH ANNIVERSARY WITH IMAGES FOUND IN THE TRASH.
In 2011, Brian wrote his song "Are You Listening" to tribute the loss of a loved one, and as a response to the 10th anniversary of the 911 terrorist attacks. This heartfelt and intimate song sparks a conversation between him and his audience asking, “are you listening…?: to the sounds, the silence, the heartbreak, the loss, the aftermath, and the future, as we continue to mark this tragic event that changed our world forever.
The video collage of images in his official music video, tributes the sad event of finding the photographic book Endure: Renewal From Ground Zero, (Published by the Rockefeller Foundation), in the garbage on the streets of New York City, on the corner of 25th and Broadway.
In 2015, the song appeared in a “Lets Play” on the Sony Play Station game Until Dawn, where German gamer, Gronkh, featured the song. Soon after, Mackey garnered a following and chart success as a result.
Now on the 20th anniversary of these unforgettable events Mackey is shouting out again in honor of the fallen, the survivors and their families.
Mackey says, “We as a nation - and as a world - will never be as innocent as we were on September 10, 2001. Since we’ve become suspicious and fearful in ways but wiser and resilient in others. During the last 20 years, much has changed, but the human spirit will endure as long as we stand united for good.”
Jim Bateman
Red Pass Entertainment
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Brian Mackey "Are You Listening" (Official Video) 9-11 Tribute - Acoustic Version