Senator Cappelletti Announces Over $1 Million in Funding for Gun Violence Reduction Programs

Norristown, PA − September 9, 2021 − Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti (D-17, Montgomery, Delaware) announced today that a total of $1,021,152 has been awarded to various programs with the aim to reduce gun violence that serve the district. As an outspoken supporter of firearm violence reduction legislation and other violence reduction programming, Senator Cappelletti was pleased to hear that the district had received this funding.

“It’s great to see these organizations receive funding to prevent firearm violence in our community. After I was sworn into office, one of my first actions was speaking out about the problem of firearm violence. I am proud to see our community engaged in finding a solution through programs like these,” said Cappelletti. “I look forward to continuing my work at the state level to support firearm violence reduction efforts through legislation, as this problem needs to be solved with an intersectional approach.”

This money stems from multiple sources, including State Opioid Response Funds, Federal State Opioid Responses (SOR) Funds, Federal Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Funds, and Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program funding. The funding was awarded as follows:

The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth will receive $76,772 for the Project TND Pilot and Planning program through the SOR funds.

Montgomery County Commissioners will receive $149,875 for the MCCF MAT/MOUD Programs through the Opioid Response Funds.

Temple University will receive $101,996 for the Cure Chester Project, serving Delaware and Philadelphia counties, through JAG funding.

Township of Lower Merion will receive $50,396 for the VR training to Improve Police Response program through JAG funding.

Amachi Chester will receive $225,000 to support the implementation of trauma-informed mentoring services through the Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program.

Making a Change Group will receive $217,113 to support the hiring of personnel and purchasing of equipment, supplies, and operating needs through the Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program.

Montgomery County OIC will receive $200,000 to support implementation of community outreach programs to engage youth and their families through the Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program.

###