Fontana Announces $2.6M in Violence, Drug Prevention Grants

HARRISBURG – September 9, 2021 – Local organizations working to stem the tide of community violence and opiod abuse will receive more than $2.6 million in state grants to fund their work, state Sen. Wayne Fontana announced today.

“The groups receiving this funding range from large local government bodies to small, feet-on-the-street operations that are working tirelessly and directly in our communities to find solutions,” Fontana said. “It’s this broad approach and investment in different ideas that gives us the best chance at success.”

The grants announcement comes one week after officials announced the opening of the application period for the next round of violence prevention grants, funded through $24 million set aside in the current state budget. To find out more on how to apply, click here.

Interested applicants can access application resources through PCCD’s Gun Violence webpage under the “Grants & Funding” tab. PCCD is utilizing a single online survey form (via SurveyMonkey) for the initial funding request application. An informational webinar will also be hosted on September 14, at 11 a.m. for interested applicants.

The window to apply is open now through Friday, October 15, 2021. Awards will be announced at the December 1, 2021 School Safety and Security Committee meeting, with projects slated to begin January 1, 2022.

The announced this week comes through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD).

The following organizations have been awarded funding through PCCD programs:

Brothers and Sisters Emerging – Community Programs – $150,000 Awarded through the JJDPC State Violence and Delinquency Prevention Program Funds

