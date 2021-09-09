REP. JESSICA GONZÁLEZ AND DALLAS CITY COUNCIL MEMBER OMAR NARVAEZ JOINT SPONSOR COVID-19 VACCINATION DRIVE IN OAK CLIFF

by: Rep. González, Jessica

09/09/2021

REP. JESSICA GONZÁLEZ AND DALLAS CITY COUNCIL MEMBER OMAR NARVAEZ JOINT SPONSOR COVID-19 VACCINATION DRIVE IN OAK CLIFF

Dallas, Texas – State Representative Jessica González, in partnership with Dallas City Council Member Omar Narvaez, the Hispanic Contractors Association of Texas, Dallas County, the City of Dallas, Andrews Distributing Company, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management, announced a free COVID-19 vaccination drive taking place in Oak Cliff on Sunday, September 12, 2021, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. The vaccination drive comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to skyrocket due to the Delta variant spreading across unvaccinated populations in Texas.

State Representative Jessica González issued the following statement: “As COVID-19 continues to spread in Texas, areas with high Latino and Black populations are being disproportionately impacted. That’s why I’m partnering with Council Member Narvaez to sponsor a vaccination drive in Oak Cliff. The COVID-19 vaccine has proven to be effective at reducing the spread of the virus and major symptoms. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families, and their community.”

Dallas City Council Member Omar Narvaez issued the following statement: “Every day, I am saddened to see death counts and hospitalizations increase in my community and across Texas. Getting vaccinated is the primary medically proven method that dramatically decreases the likelihood of a severe reaction to COVID-19. Individuals seeking a vaccination will not be required to provide any sort of identification or proof of citizenship, and it is completely free.”

The vaccination drive will be held at the House District 104 Office, 400 South Zang Blvd., Dallas, Texas 75208. Please wear a face mask when at the vaccination site and adhere to all social distancing guidelines. Patients between the ages of 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No appointment, ID, or insurance is required.

Contact Info