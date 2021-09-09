Call to Action: Day of Prayer and Fasting September 13
by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.09/09/2021
AUSTIN - We need Congress to act to protect voting rights!
Join State Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-100) and Carl O. Sherman (D-109) on Monday, September 13th, for a national day of Prayer and Fasting for Voting Rights, a day in which we call on Congress to take action on the passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.
Be a part of the movement by organizing a prayer service and fasting period, then show your support by:
1. Take Photos of your Prayer Circle 2. Post your photos on Social Media 3. Use the Hashtags #VotingRightsDayofPrayer
If you have any questions and or media requests, don't hesitate to contact melissa.bradford@house.texas.gov or jasminefor100@gmail.com
Contact Info
|
Capitol Address:
|
District Address:
|
Room E1.424
P.O. Box 2910
Austin, TX 78768
(512) 463-0953
(512) 463-5887 Fax
|
103 N. Dallas Avenue
Lancaster, Texas 75146
(972) 227-1064