Attorney General Knudsen Issues Statement in response to Withdraw of President Biden’s ATF Nominee David Chipman

Attorney General Austin Knudsen issued the following statement regarding the White House’s decision to withdraw the nomination of David Chipman to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF):

“Since the day his nomination was announced, I have been fighting to ensure the anti-gun zealot David Chipman would not be confirmed as the ATF director and allowed to trample on Montanans’ rights. President Biden is now pulling his nomination. Thank you to all the state attorneys general and the Montanans who stood with me. This is a great victory for Montana gun owners and sportsmen.”

In May, Attorney General Knudsen led a 21-state coalition of attorneys general urging the US Senate to vote against David Chipman’s confirmation.