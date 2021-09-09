Roadway Activity Report for parts of East and Middle Tennessee (September 9 - 15, 2021)

DISTRICT 27

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): Construction signs have been installed with erosion control and clearing activities on going. Utility relocations for gas, water, and electric are in progress. The contractor is preparing to begin stream diversion activities around Scotts Creek. Temporary lane closures or traffic stoppages will be necessary as construction activities continue. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 TDOT Maintenance both directions from MM 311.1 to MM 317.8: Traffic will be reduced to one lane for maintenance operations on Tuesday September 14 from 7 PM until 6 AM in both directions. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution through the work zones.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 TDOT Maintenance both directions from MM 333.5 to MM 340.4: Traffic will be reduced to one lane for maintenance operations on Tuesday September 14 from 7 PM until 6 AM in both directions. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution through the work zones.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-101 (Peavine Road) grading, drainage, and paving from Firetower Road to Westchester/Catoosa Boulevard: Motorists should use caution while driving along Peavine Road. The posted speed limit from I-40 to Tuttle Lane is now 45 MPH. The existing speed limit within Fairfield Glade remains at 30 MPH. Temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages may be needed as the contractor continues to work on punch list activities. Motorists should reduce speed on Peavine Road and be alert for construction personnel/equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-282 construction of small drainage structures at LM 2.4: The two box culverts have been installed on SR-282 Dunbar Road between Chacato Drive and War Eagle Drive with the roadway open to traffic. Temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages may be needed to complete punch list related activities.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N / LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road / LM 4.6) in Crossville: Construction signs are installed. The contractor is installing erosion control measures, performing clearing activities, and relocating utilities which may require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages.

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and paving from near SR-53 (LM 2) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1): The contractor has begun clearing operations, installing erosion control measures, and water line relocation. Intermittent lane closures and flagging operations are expected. Intermittent blasting operation have begun and temporary road closures will result. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone.

DEKALB AND PUTNAM COUNTY SR-56 resurfacing from north of East Church Street (LM 8.1) in DeKalb County to I-40 (LM 0.6) in Putnam County: The contractor will be performing daily lane closures as resurfacing operations take place. Motorists should be prepared to stop and be aware of all construction equipment and personnel.

DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb county line (LM 24.5) to East Bryant St. (LM 2.9): The contractor will continue installing concrete box culverts and drainage structures. Grade work, bridge work, paving operations, and utility work on the new roadway alignment are ongoing. Traffic is still using the existing SR-56; however, motorists are advised to use caution and watch for construction equipment adjacent to roadway. Flaggers may be present to move equipment across roadway, unload equipment, or complete utility work. The contractor is currently performing grade work at various locations throughout the project. A traffic shift in Smithville will remain from Vaughn Lane to the end of project to allow the contractor to complete work. There will be a temporary diversion for Ferrell Rd, and one remains in place for Williams Road to allow contractor to construct the new alignment. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph in the construction zone. Motorists should use caution in this area and watch for flaggers and construction equipment.

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) resurfacing from north of SR-52 (LM 19.8) to north of Kip Chase Rd (LM 23.1) and SR-154 from Millsap Ave (LM 1.4) to east of Louvaine Rd (LM 6.3): The contractor is scheduled to begin paving operations the week of 09/13/21. During this work, the roadway will be reduced to one lane and flaggers will be utilized to control the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment in the roadway.

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-62 resurfacing from east of SR-28 (US-127 / LM 5.8) to the Morgan County line (LM12.7): The contractor will be performing resurfacing operations and will have the roadway reduced to one lane of traffic. Flaggers and advanced warning signs will be utilized to warn motorists of the location of the work. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey the posted speed limit through the work zone.

JACKSON COUNTY SR-56 resurfacing from north of Riley Creek Road (LM 17.2) to the Macon County line (LM 27.3): The contractor is scheduled to begin resurfacing operations the week of 09/13/21. During this work, the roadway will be reduced to one lane of traffic and flaggers will be utilized to control the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey posted speed limit.

OVERTON COUNTY SR-85 (HILHAM HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 4.52 to LM 3.2: Mobile lane closures along SR-85 between Old Standing Stone Road and Jerry Bilbrey Lane. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 8 AM and 3 PM with an estimated completion of 09/30/21. [2021-457]

OVERTON COUNTY SR-111 resurfacing from south of East Volunteer Dr (LM 9.4) to SR-294 (LM 14.0) and on SR-52 from near SR-111 (LM 10.2) to north of SR-52/SR-85 (LM 11.0): The contractor is scheduled to resume work during the week of 09/13/21. During this work, the contractor will set up lane closures and will utilize flaggers and temporary traffic control devices to control the flow of traffic through the work zone. This work will be scheduled from Sunday night to Thursday night from 7 PM to 6 AM. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment adjacent to the roadway.

PICKETT COUNTY SR-325 resurfacing from Star Point Road to SR-111; on SR-111 from north of Jim Beaty Road to Pendergrass Road and from north of SR-295 to south of Red Hill Church Road: The contractor has completed resurfacing and bridge repair operations. The contractor will be on site intermittently to perform punch list work. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through the work zone and obey posted speed limit.

PUTNAM COUNTY I-40 EB bridge repair and resurfacing from west of Falling Water River Bridge (MM 291) to the ramp from SR-24 (US-70N / MM 300): The contractor will be performing nightly lane closures Sunday through Friday from 7 PM - 6 AM. Contractor will be milling and paving throughout project. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone.

PUTNAM COUNTY I-40 TDOT Maintenance both directions from MM 286.8 to MM 291.1: Traffic will be reduced to one lane for maintenance operations on Wednesday, September 15 from 7 PM until 6 AM in both directions. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution through the work zones.

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (Burgess Falls Road) grading, drainage, signals and paving at the intersection of West Cemetery Road (LM 6.6): The contractor continues their roadside grading operations along SR-135 and West Cemetery Road, resulting in daily lane closures. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone.

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) slide repair near LM 30.1: The contractor has installed barrier rail and begun excavation work. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by temporary traffic signals at each end of the project. Motorists should be prepared to stop when traveling through the work zone.

PUTNAM AND WHITE COUNTY SR-111 resurfacing from south of Overpass Road (LM 13.5) in White County to north of SR-136 (LM 2.0) in Putnam County: The contractor will be installing construction signs throughout the project as preparation for resurfacing operations begins. Motorists should be aware of all construction equipment and personnel when traveling through the work zone.

PUTNAM AND WHITE COUNTY SR-135 resurfacing in White County to west of Grider Road in Putnam County, and on SR-136 in White County from near SR-135 to SR-111: The contractor will be resurfacing in Putnam and White County along SR-135. Motorists should pay attention to construction signage and be prepared to stop when traveling through the work zone.

DISTRICT 28

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-28 (US-HWY. 127) Utility Work both directions from LM 5.82 to LM 13.70: Mobile lane closures between intersection of SR-127 & SR-30 and ending at intersection of SR-127 & College Station Mtn Road. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 9 AM and 2 PM with an estimated completion of 02/20/22. [2021-493]

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-30 bridge repair over the Sequatchie River (LM 10.36): The contractor will be working on SR-30 on the bridge over the Sequatchie River. The temporary traffic signals have been removed and the lanes opened back up but reduced to 10 foot wide. Please use caution when traveling through the area. RESTRICTIONS: No loads over 10 feet wide.

CANNON COUNTY SR-145 (AUBURNTOWN RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0.13 to LM 0.14: Shoulder and single lane closures between W. Main Street and Westfield Place. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, Monday through Friday, 7 AM – 6 PM with an estimated completion of 09/15/21. [2021-243]

CANNON COUNTY The miscellaneous safety improvements including high friction surface treatment (HFST) on various local roads: The contractor to set up daily lane closures on various Cannon county roads (Hill Creek road, Eugene Reed Road, Short Mountain Road, Pleasant View Road, Old McMinnville Highway, and Ivy Bluff Road) for the installation of various safety improvements. Motorists should use caution and be aware of construction equipment and personnel.

CANNON AND WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) bridge repair and paving from east of Lincoln Lane (LM 11) in Cannon County to Robinson Road (LM 9.4) in Warren County: The contractor to set up daily lane closures on SR-1 for installation of the epoxy overlay, expansion joint repairs, and the construction of ADA ramps. Motorists should use caution and be aware of construction equipment and personnel.

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 resurfacing from near the SR-55 ramp (MM 111) to near Arnold Center Road (MM 118): Project activity will continue from 7 PM to 6 AM nightly. The roadway will be reduced to one lane in both directions to support operations. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone and be prepared to reduce speeds while approaching the work zone located between Coffee County MM 111 to MM 118, the posted speed limit has been reduced from 70 MPH to 60 MPH within the work zone.

COFFEE AND GRUNDY COUNTY, I-24 resurfacing from east of Rutledge Hill Road (LM 28.9) in Coffee County to east of the Bells Mill Road bridge (LM 2.5) in Grundy County, including bridge repair: Project activity will continue from 7 PM to 6 AM nightly. The roadway will be reduced to one lane in both directions to support operations. Bridge repair work will begin Friday 9/10/2021 at 7PM with continuous progress thru Monday 9/13/21 at 6AM. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone and be prepared to reduce speeds while approaching the work zone located between Coffee County MM 125.75 to Grundy County MM 129.43, the posted speed limit has been reduced from 65 MPH to 55 MPH within the work zone.

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-15 (US-41) intersection improvement at University Avenue (LM 27.9): Project activity will continue daily. The roadway will be reduced from 4-lanes to 2-lanes. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-50 construction of a small drainage structure at (LM 7.6): Project activity will continue daily. The roadway will be reduced to one lane controlled by traffic signal operations. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone and be prepared to stop while approaching the work zone located at LM 7.6, the posted speed limit has been reduced from 40 MPH to 25 MPH within the work zone.

FRANKLIN, COFFEE, AND GRUNDY COUNTY SR-50 (US-64) resurfacing from west of Rutledge Ford Rd (LM 21.4) in Franklin County, through Grundy/Coffee County to near I-24 (LM 0.2) in Grundy County: Project activity will continue daily. The roadway will be reduced to two lanes during construction work, all four lanes will be restored by the end of each day. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 slide repair between LM 26.3 and LM 26.6: The road will remain reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal while contractor completes slide repairs in the area. Motorists should use caution in the area and watch for flaggers and equipment.

MARION COUNTY SR-283 (ALVIN YORK HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 8.11 to LM 7.32: Single lane closures between Pickett Cemetery Rd and Condra Switch Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, Monday through Friday, 8 AM – 5 PM, estimated completion 09/16/21. [2020-733]

MARION COUNTY The S.I.A. route serving Northeast Wood Products in Jasper: The contractor will have daily single lane closures to perform ditch improvements. The lane closures will be controlled by flaggers. Please use caution when driving through the area.

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) repair of bridge over the Sequatchie River (LM 12.7): The contractor is working on the SR-8 bridge over the Sequatchie River. The bridge will be reduced to one lane with temporary traffic signals until repairs are complete. Please use caution when traveling through the area.

WARREN COUNTY SR-8 resurfacing from Van Buren County line (LM 0.0) to north of Wildwood Road (LM 4.3): During this report period, the contractor will have lane closures in place while performing resurfacing operations on SR-8. Flaggers will be present to assist traffic flow as needed.

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 resurfacing from north of SR-60 (MM 25) to south of SR-308 (MM 31): During this reporting period, the contractor will have nightly lane closures from Sunday through Thursday beginning at 7 PM and ending at 6 AM to support resurfacing operations between Exits 25 and 33. The contractor will also have shoulder closures in place on the ramps at Exit 27. The speed limit is reduced to 60 MPH when workers are present in the work zone. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for trucks entering/leaving the highway.

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-2 (KEITH ST. S.W.) Utility Work southbound from LM 8.57 to LM 9.24: Lane closures between Fairway Drive SW and Harrison Pike. Signage and barrels will be present. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution through the work zones between the hours of 9 am - 2 PM during the daytime and 8 PM - 6 AM during the nighttime. [2020-423/424]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-306 (EUREKA RD. N.W.) Utility Work both directions at LM 0.75: Shoulder and single lane closures between Georgetown Rd NW and Old Georgetown Rd NW. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, Monday through Friday, 9 AM – 2 PM, estimated completion 09/22/21. [2021-531]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-308 (LAUDERDALE MEMORIAL HWY.) Utility Work westbound from LM 5.43 to LM 6.62: Mobile lane closures between Walker Valley Road and Wacker Blvd for utility construction. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 9 AM and 3 PM with an estimated completion of 10/15/21. [2021-404]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-312 (HARRISON PK.) Utility Work both directions from LM 8.42 to LM 8.48: A detour of Harrison Pike at Keith Street will cause short delays as traffic is routed along Grove Avenue during utility construction. Motorists should reduce speed and follow signage. Barricades, cones, and flaggers will be present between 8 PM and 6 am with an estimated completion of 09/22/21. [2020-423/424]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-74 (OCOEE ST. N.E.) Utility Work northbound at LM 14.63: Shoulder and single lane closures between 18th Street NE and 16th Street NE. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage and cones will be present between 9 AM and 3 PM from 09/09/21 through 09/15/21. [2021-563]

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 at Exit 33 (SR-308, Lauderdale Highway) bridge work and ramp upgrades: There will be lane shifts in both the Southbound and Northbound lanes from MM 31 to MM 33. The lanes will be reduced to two 11-foot lanes in both directions as work goes on this project. On SR-308 (Lauderdale Highway) there will be intermittent lane closures as the contractor works in this area.

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on the placement of earth fill, the construction of bridges, and the installation of new overhead signs. On Wednesday 09/15/21 beginning at 9 PM through 6 AM Thursday 09/16/21 the contractor will close the left (#1) lane of I-24 Westbound near MM 178 to place concrete barrier rail. Chestnut street is closed to through traffic between West 20th Street and West 25th Street and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. The contractor may have brief intermittent lane closures on Broad Street (SR-2) and Market Street (SR-58) to support utility relocation Monday through Friday 8 AM to 5:30 PM.

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 Replacement of Belvoir Ave. bridge over I-24 and I-24 bridges over Germantown Road near MM 183: Single lane closures on North and South Terraces and in the north and south directions of Germantown Road under the I-24 Bridge and at the intersections of Germantown with North and South Terrace on 09/09/21, 09/10/21, and between 09/13/21 and 09/15/21 from 9 AM to 3 PM. There is a 45 MPH speed limit reduction throughout the project corridor on I-24.

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction: All roadways and ramps are in their final alignments. The contractor is now working on final items and traffic should still use caution traveling throughout the interchange. The final work items will mostly consist of off shoulder work/median work. Additionally, lane closures may still occur Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM to finish in roadway items. The speed limit will remain reduced to 45 MPH throughout the interchange until construction crews demobilize.

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 TDOT Maintenance southbound from MM 8 to MM 12: TDOT Maintenance will have the outside lane of I-75 SB from MM 8 to MM 12 closed on 09/09/2021 starting at 9 PM and will remain closed until 6 AM. [TDOT/Wallace/Maint]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-17 (ST. ELMO AVE.) Utility Work both directions at LM 0.31: Lane closures at the intersection of St. Elmo Avenue and w. 55th Street for utility construction. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 9 AM and 2 PM with an estimated completion of 09/15/21. [2021-474]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) TDOT Maintenance northbound from LM 26.5 to LM 27.5: TDOT Maintenance will be closing the NB of US-27 travel lanes in Sale Creek, LM 27.3, on 09/09/2021 to pave a portion of the roadway. Traffic will be diverted around the paving operation using the center turn lane.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (MARKET ST.) TDOT Bridge Inspection both directions from LM 9.64 to LM 10.14: On Sunday, 09/12/21, from 8 AM - 1 PM, The Market Street Bridge will be closed to traffic, both directions, for the quarterly lift operation inspection. Detours will be in place.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) repair of the bridge over Big Soddy Creek (LM 20.6): The contractor will be performing bridge & roadway repair on the SR-29 bridge over Big Soddy Creek. During this report period the contractor will have temporary road closures. At least one lane of traffic in both directions shall always remain open.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, to install power poles and transfer lines. The flagging operations will be performed on 09/09/21, 09/10/21, 09/13/21, 09/14/21, and 09/15/21 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. There will also be very short lane closures for blasting that will last five minutes or less. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (Amnicola Highway) bridge repair over SR-153: Contractor will be performing bridge repair operations on the Amnicola (SR-319) bridge over SR-153. During this project, SR-319 will have lane closures in place & SR-153 may have lane closures as well. Bridge repair over SR-153 will be performed between 8pm & 6am. During repair operations at least one lane of traffic shall remain open in all directions.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-58 resurfacing (micro surfacing) from north of Sims Road (LM 17.4) to south of SR-60 (LM 26): During the report period, one lane will be temporarily closed. There will be one lane open for traffic. Flaggers will be on site.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-41 / US-76) resurfacing from east of East 29th St to SR-2 (US-11 / US-64) and on SR-2 (US-11 / US-64) from SR-8 (US-41 / US-76) to near the Missionary Ridge Tunnel: During this reporting period, there will be intermittent lane closures on Dobbs Avenue as the contractor works. The contractor will be closing portions of the sidewalk as they are working to install curb ramps. There will be signed sidewalk detours as this work is being performed.

HAMILTON COUNTY The construction of an S.I.A. to VW: The contractor will be grading and installing signals & lighting on S.I.A. route connecting Ferdinand Piech Way & Volkswagen Dr. **The roadway is not open to traffic**. The traveling public should be alert to the entrance and exit of construction vehicles from the jobsite onto the connecting roadways. Flaggers may be onsite directing traffic.

MCMINN COUNTY I-75 at SR-30 (Exit 49) and SR-305 (Exit 52) interchange improvements: During this reporting period the contractor will have right lane closures in place on SR-30 at I-75 Exit 49 to support the construction of new turn lanes and traffic signals. The contractor will be working during the overnight hours on concrete pours in this area Thursday 09/09/21. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and watch for workers and equipment on the interstate ramps at both exits 49 and 52.

MEIGS AND RHEA COUNTY SR-60 resurfacing from Birchwood to Dayton: During this reporting period, there will be intermittent lane closures during the day as the contractor works on this project. There will be flaggers directing traffic as the contractor works.

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) bridge over the Ocoee River: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on the construction of a new bridge pier and the relocation of sewer and phone lines. Brief intermittent lane closures are possible on US-64 (SR-40) Monday through Friday 8 AM to 5:30 PM as the contractor works to relocate utility lines on the project. Motorists are asked to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for trucks entering/leaving the highway.

RHEA COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) resurfacing from near Welch St (LM 6.9) to north of Payne Lane (LM 11): During this reporting period, there will be intermittent lane closures on SR-29 as the contractor works on the sidewalk on this project. Also, during this reporting period at night, the contractor will have at least one lane closed in either direction on SR-29(US-27) from 7 PM-6 AM.

RHEA COUNTY SR-302 resurfacing from SR-68 (LM 8.9) to near SR-29 (US-27 / LM 12.2): During this report period, the contractor will have temporary lane closures in place while performing resurfacing operations. Flaggers will be present to assist traffic flow.

RHEA COUNTY SR-378 resurfacing from SR-29 (US-27 / LM 0.0) to west of SR-29 (US-27 / LM 1.61) and SR-30 from east of Railroad Street (LM 8.7) to near SR-29 (US-27 / LM 9.2): During this reporting period, there will be intermittent lane closures on both SR-378 and SR-30 during the day as the contractor works on this project. Expect possible long delays as flaggers will be directing traffic on this project.

RHEA COUNTY The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, paving and signals on a S.I.A. route serving Nokian Tyres: Construction activity at the Nokian Tyres SIA project continues just North of Dayton, TN. The traveling public should be alert to construction vehicles entering and exiting the site. SR-29 traffic will continue to experience slight lane shifts with no shoulders at the entrance to the SIA roadway but there will be no lane closures on SR-29.

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will be always maintained.

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

REGION 2 TDOT mowing operations: There will be possible short-term lane closures at various locations on interstates and state routes in Region 2 to perform mowing activities on an as-needed basis. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

REGION 2 The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures to perform guardrail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

REGION 2 The random on-call attenuator repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures to perform Attenuator repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

REGION 2 longitudinal joint stabilization on various state routes: During the daytime, the contractor will have short term lane closures on various routes in Meigs County SR-58 and Bradley County SR-2. During this time one lane of traffic will be closed while contractors are present. Please use caution when traveling through the area.

REGION 2 The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

REGION 2 The random on-call pavement marking on various interstate and state routes: Contractor will be retracing pavement markings on various interstate and state routes in Hamilton, McMinn, and Meigs Counties. Work will be performed using mobile operations. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone.

REGION 2 The sweeping and drain cleaning on various Interstate and State Routes: There will be an area wide sweeping operation on selected regional state routes and interstates. This activity will be supported by a mobile lane closure. Hours of activity are Sunday through Thursday night between 8 PM and 6 AM during this reporting period.

RESTRICTIONS

BLEDSOE COUNTY - CNV003: No loads over 10 feet wide.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.

Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. All times are local.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT's other Twitter pages. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don't want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We're asking you to WORK WITH US. To learn more, go to the website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/work-with-us/.

