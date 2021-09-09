Swan’s Trail Farms Pumpkin Harvest Festival Begins September 25
Swan’s Trail Farms is proud to announce the Pumpkin Harvest Festival beginning Saturday, September 25 and running every weekend until October 31.
— Nate Krause
“We have 50 acres of pumpkins for picking and lots of events for everyone,” Nate Krause said. “Every size and type of pumpkin is available for picking, so register today and come down to Swan’s Trail Farms.”
The farm is in full bloom as people from all around Washington come to find pumpkins for Halloween and Thanksgiving. They have giant pumpkins for carving and smaller for decorating. The farm is showcasing their pre-WW2 cider mill, which will be open to the public so they can see how apple cider is made. Children twist and turn their way around a 3-story hay maze. Everyone had dreams of being a prospector during the big gold rush. Swan’s Trail Farms makes your dream come true with a gem mining area. Anyone looking to go on the wild side can try out 5 80-foot ziplines that are fast and furious.
“It’s the perfect way for us to end out season,” Krause said. “Our country shop has delicious food and decorations. The pumpkin patch is overflowing. Now’s the time to see the real magic of Swan’s Trail Farms.”
In addition to all these listed activities, the farm still offers fan favorites like Washington State Corn Maze, wagon and hayrides, petting farm, and the live duck and pig races. You can register online and reserve your tickets for this amazing event. If you want to learn more about Swan’s Trail farms, then visit our website. If you want to learn more about the Pumpkin Harvest or would like to do an interview, please contact Krause at info@thefarm1.com or 425-334-4124.
About Swan’s Trail Farms
Swans Trail Farms is a favorite among families and school children, perhaps best known for its Washington State Corn Maze, and its beautiful facilities for country weddings and receptions. It features apple orchards, strawberry fields, and a pumpkin patch that people can pick from. It also has numerous fun family activities from a petting farm to duck races.
For more information on Swan’s Trail Farms:
https://swanstrailfarms.com/
