Submit Release
News Search

There were 657 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,716 in the last 365 days.

IDL and Potlatch close Bingo Creek Road in the Clearwater Region for logging project

PotlatchDeltic and Idaho Department of Lands jointly announced the temporary closure of Bingo Creek Road and all its tributaries.  Until Dec. 31,  this narrow one-lane road will remain closed to all recreational activities and public entry.

Due to  recent wildfires, both landowners planned multiple large-scale salvage logging operations along with other emergency forest management activities in the area. According to the joint release, the closure enhances the safety of the public and commercial vehicle operators given the anticipated heavy commercial traffic in the closed area.

 

You just read:

IDL and Potlatch close Bingo Creek Road in the Clearwater Region for logging project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.