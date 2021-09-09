West Coulter Street Bridge over SEPTA Closed Indefinitely in Northwest Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – The bridge carrying West Coulter Street over SEPTA’s Chestnut Hill West line in the Germantown section of Philadelphia was closed today due to severe section losses to the structure’s primary steel members discovered during a recent inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the bridge closure, West Coulter Street will be closed and detoured between Archer Street and Morris Street. Coulter Street motorists will be directed to use Wissahickon Avenue, Chelten Avenue and Wayne Avenue. Local access will be maintained up to the bridge closure.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the area because backups and delays will occur.

A project to replace the bridge is currently in final engineering design and is currently scheduled for a construction bid opening in early 2022.

The Coulter Street bridge over SEPTA tracks was built in 1901. The single-span, two-lane, steel girder bridge is 57 feet long, 49 feet wide and carries approximately 5,102 vehicles a day. The bridge was posted for 3 tons prior to today’s closing.

