Single Lane Restrictions Interstate 70 and Interstate 79 - Westmoreland County and Washington County

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of slow-moving lane restrictions in the left-hand passing lanes on Interstate 70 and Interstate 79 in Westmoreland and Washington counties. The restrictions began on Monday, September 13 at 8 p.m. and will continue until Friday, September 24 at 6 a.m.

The restrictions will allow crews to perform lense replacement of raised pavement markers. The restrictions will only occur Monday through Friday, 8 pm to 6 am.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

