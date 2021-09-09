Biden-Harris Administration Awards Over $5 Million to Expand Services at HRSA's Health Center Program School-Based Service Sites

HRSA's Health Center Program school-based service sites connect underserved children, adolescents, and their families to quality, affordable health care

Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded over $5 million to 27 HRSA-funded health centers to expand services at new or existing Health Center Program service delivery sites located at or on the grounds of a school. The awards were made through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

"The health and safety of our nation's students remain a top priority of the Biden-Harris Administration as they return to school for in-person learning," said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. "By funding health centers that offer critical services on school grounds, we are providing convenient access to high quality health care for underserved students, their families, and the larger community."

Approximately 36 percent of Health Center Program award recipients currently operate school-based service sites. Despite the closure of many schools due to COVID-19, Health Center Program school-based service sites served more than 650,000 patients in 2020. As many students return to schools in-person, health centers will use this funding to expand their ability to provide general primary medical care, behavioral health (mental health and substance use) services, oral health, vision, and enabling services such as transportation, outreach, and translation services at school-based service sites, both in-person and through telehealth.

"We have worked with the communities, school districts, and health centers to tailor the services offered at these sites based on the community's needs and existing resources," said HRSA Acting Administrator Diana Espinosa. "In addition to comprehensive primary health care, this funding will support sites that are expanding access to behavioral health services—which are critical to the overall health of America's youth."

School-based service sites are Health Center Program service delivery sites located at a school or on the grounds of a school. For a list of the fiscal year 2021 Health Center Program Service Expansion: School-Based Service Sites award recipients, visit: https://bphc.hrsa.gov/program-opportunities/school-based-service-expansion/fy21-awards.

To locate a HRSA Health Center Program supported health center, visit: https://findahealthcenter.hrsa.gov/.

For more information on the Health Center Program, visit: https://bphc.hrsa.gov/about/index.html.