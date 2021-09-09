IDL and Potlatch close Bingo Creek Road in the Clearwater Region for logging project

PotlatchDeltic and Idaho Department of Lands jointly announced the temporary closure of Bingo Creek Road and all its tributaries. Until Dec. 31, this narrow one-lane road will remain closed to all recreational activities and public entry.

Due to recent wildfires, both landowners planned multiple large-scale salvage logging operations along with other emergency forest management activities in the area. According to the joint release, the closure enhances the safety of the public and commercial vehicle operators given the anticipated heavy commercial traffic in the closed area.