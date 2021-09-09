Water gage contracts on environmental commission’s September agenda
DES MOINES—Contracts to monitor stream levels and water quality are up for the Environmental Protection Commission’s approval at their Sept. 21 virtual meeting.
The business meeting will take place by video conference at 10 a.m. To join by video, connect with https://meet.google.com/
A contract with U.S. Geological Survey for stream gages and water quality monitoring is up for commissioners’ approval. The proposed project includes 20 real-time stream gages that record stream flows enabling staff and others to compute stream flows at ungaged locations. Real-time water quality sensors will collect Information on nitrates, turbidity, temperature and sediment in nine Iowa rivers.
Also up for approval, DNR’s budget request, contract amendments for floodplain services and two watershed improvement projects.
The complete agenda follows:
- Approval of Agenda
- Approval of Minutes
- Monthly Reports
- Director’s Remarks
- FY 2023 Budget Request
- Solid Waste Alternatives Program – Contract Recommendations
- Amendments to the following contracts:
- AECOM Technical Services, Inc.
- Atkins North America, Inc.
- Dewberry Engineers Inc.
- Michael Baker International, Inc.
- Contract with Stantec Consulting Services Inc.
- Contract with Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (Yellow River Headwaters Water Quality Project)
- Contract with Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) – Black Hawk Lake Watershed Project
- Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund – FY 2022 Intended Use Plan Second Quarter Update
- Water Supply – Water Use & Allocation Annual Permit Fee
- Final Rule - Chapter 81 – Update to revocation rationale
- Contract with U.S. Geological Survey- IA-IL-MO Water Science Center
- 2022 EPC Meeting Dates
- General Discussion
- WorkSmart Project and WorkDay Transition
- Items for Next Month’s Meeting
- 19–EPC Business Meeting
- 16–EPC Business Meeting & Optional SHL Tour
- 21–EPC Business Meeting
Find the complete agenda and more information under Environmental Protection Commission.
Commissioners include: Ralph Lents, Menlo, chair; Harold Hommes, Windsor Heights, vice chair; Stephanie Dykshorn, Ireton, secretary; Brad Bleam, Rockwell City; Rebecca Dostal, Traer; Amy Echard, Farmersburg; Patricia Foley, Huxley; Lisa Gochenour, Logan; and Mark Stutsman, Hills. Kayla Lyon is the DNR director.
Any person participating in the public meeting who has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.