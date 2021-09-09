Water gage contracts on environmental commission’s September agenda

DES MOINES—Contracts to monitor stream levels and water quality are up for the Environmental Protection Commission’s approval at their Sept. 21 virtual meeting.

The business meeting will take place by video conference at 10 a.m. To join by video, connect with https://meet.google.com/ pcd-ryjg-uoa. To join by phone, call 240-794-2779, and enter the PIN code of ‪934 190 235 followed by the pound (#) sign. The meeting is open to the public. There is no scheduled public participation. Written comments may be submitted up to one day before the meeting to Jerah Sheets at Jerah.Sheets@dnr.iowa.gov or to DNR, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines, IA 50319.

A contract with U.S. Geological Survey for stream gages and water quality monitoring is up for commissioners’ approval. The proposed project includes 20 real-time stream gages that record stream flows enabling staff and others to compute stream flows at ungaged locations. Real-time water quality sensors will collect Information on nitrates, turbidity, temperature and sediment in nine Iowa rivers.

Also up for approval, DNR’s budget request, contract amendments for floodplain services and two watershed improvement projects.

The complete agenda follows:

Approval of Agenda

Approval of Minutes

Monthly Reports

Director’s Remarks

FY 2023 Budget Request

Solid Waste Alternatives Program – Contract Recommendations

Amendments to the following contracts: AECOM Technical Services, Inc. Atkins North America, Inc. Dewberry Engineers Inc. Michael Baker International, Inc.

Contract with Stantec Consulting Services Inc.

Contract with Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (Yellow River Headwaters Water Quality Project)

Contract with Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) – Black Hawk Lake Watershed Project

Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund – FY 2022 Intended Use Plan Second Quarter Update

Water Supply – Water Use & Allocation Annual Permit Fee

Final Rule - Chapter 81 – Update to revocation rationale

Contract with U.S. Geological Survey- IA-IL-MO Water Science Center

2022 EPC Meeting Dates

General Discussion

WorkSmart Project and WorkDay Transition

Items for Next Month’s Meeting 19–EPC Business Meeting 16–EPC Business Meeting & Optional SHL Tour 21–EPC Business Meeting



Find the complete agenda and more information under Environmental Protection Commission.

Commissioners include: Ralph Lents, Menlo, chair; Harold Hommes, Windsor Heights, vice chair; Stephanie Dykshorn, Ireton, secretary; Brad Bleam, Rockwell City; Rebecca Dostal, Traer; Amy Echard, Farmersburg; Patricia Foley, Huxley; Lisa Gochenour, Logan; and Mark Stutsman, Hills. Kayla Lyon is the DNR director.

Any person participating in the public meeting who has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.