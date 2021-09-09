Submit Release
Public comment period for Section 401 Water Quality Certification of Nationwide Permits

DES MOINES -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is soliciting comments for the Section 401 Water Quality Certification of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) Nationwide Permits.

Nationwide Permits are general permits authorizing certain activities under Section 404 of the Clean Water Act which involve discharges of dredged or fill material into waters of the United States.

Applicants seeking authorization to discharge to waters of the United States under Section 404 of the Clean Water Act from the Corps must also have a Clean Water Act Section 401 Water Quality Certification from the DNR. With a few exceptions, projects permitted using a Nationwide Permit with DNR certification do not require DNR’s individual certification. Exceptions identified in the Antidegradation Implementation Procedure (2010 and 2016) do require individual certification.

Written comments regarding the certification and antidegradation analysis can be submitted until 4:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Please send written comments via email to Section401WQC@dnr.iowa.gov or by mail to Iowa DNR, Attn: Section 401 Water Quality Certification, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines IA 50319.

View the proposed certification and antidegradation review under DNR Public Notices on the DNR Section 401 Water Quality Certification website.

Direct questions to Christine Schwake at 515-725-8399 or Section401WQC@dnr.iowa.gov.

