Sections of Lahontan State Recreation Area Closed Sept. 12-24 for Roadway Resurfacing

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Sections of the Lahontan State Recreation Area will be closed Sept. 12-24 as the Nevada Department of Transportation resurfaces park roads.

Silver Springs side of recreation area closed from 4 p.m. Sept. 12 through 4 p.m. Sept. 17.

Intermittent single lane closures on all local roads accessing the Lahontan Dam (northern) side of the recreation area (Karen Road, Cadet Road, Lahontan Dam Road) from 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily Sept. 20-24, with traffic flaggers alternating directions of travel. While most travel delays will be minor, drivers could see delays of up to 30 minutes.

Lahontan Dam picnic area parking lot closed Sept. 21.

Both Silver Springs and Lahontan Dam boat launch facilities are also currently closed due to low water levels.

The roadways are being resurfaced with a sealing layer of asphalt to reduce roadway cracking and rutting.

The road work schedule is subject to change.

For information on alternative state park sites, visit parks.nv.gov.

State highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000.