Qrates Powers First-Ever Vinyl Pressing for Kimmie Rhodes & Willie Nelson’s ‘Picture in a Frame’ Duet Album
Qrates’ approach creates a very special experience for fans and collectors, while also making the process of creating the vinyl itself very straightforward and easy for us.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country singer/songwriters Kimmie Rhodes and Willie Nelson are bringing their acclaimed album Picture in a Frame to vinyl for the first time ever, with a limited edition pressing powered by Qrates' innovative platform. Originally released on CD from Rhodes’ Sunbird Records in 2004, this quintessential duet album will be pressed on a stunning clear gold disc with aqua and wine splatters, with the front and back featuring updated artwork from the original packaging. Picture in a Frame features nine tracks, including the crowd favorite “Love Me Like a Song,” the standout “Just One Love,” and a new bonus duet of “Love & Happiness,” a lullaby penned by Rhodes and Emmylou Harris, which was recorded at the original sessions in 2003 but was not included on the original CD.
This special vinyl of Picture in a Frame is available for pre-order now by visiting Qrates’ website through October 10. Priced at $30 U.S., this album is an instant limited-edition collectible – once this pressing is completed, there will be no additional copies created. To order, visit www.qrates.com/projects/23599.
Kimmie Rhodes has been a fiercely independent creator throughout her three-decade-plus career. She has released 16 solo albums, written and produced three musical plays, published a novella/cookbook, and written many multi-platinum selling songs, recorded by such stellar artists as Emmylou Harris, Mark Knopfler, Peter Frampton, Waylon Jennings, Wynonna Judd, Trisha Yearwood, Amy Grant, and many more over the years.
“Kimmie and I were looking for a unique way to reintroduce her iconic duets with Willie Nelson to their fans. Ironically, the initial release of Picture in a Frame was first conceived as a way to experiment with digital distribution, and now almost 20 years on, the most cutting-edge thing to do was create the most physical of music products: a vinyl album,” said Robby Towns, Rhodes’ distributor and co-founder of creative services company GoodCopBadCop. “But if we were going to do it, it had to be a beautiful, high-quality record worthy of the songs. We felt that Qrates’ approach creates a very special experience for fans and collectors, while also making the process of creating the vinyl itself very straightforward and easy for us.”
“Kimmie Rhodes is a well-established independent artist, and we’re honored that she has entrusted Qrates to deliver this special, first-ever vinyl edition of her duets with Willie Nelson,” said Taishi Fukuyama, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Qrates. “Now, this album can be more fully appreciated not only for the music, but as a true work of visual art.”
The full tracklist for this vinyl pressing of Picture in a Frame is below.
A Side:
Picture in a Frame
Just One Love
Valentine
Love Me Like a Song
It Always Will Be
B Side:
‘Til I Gain Control
Contrabandistas
I Just Drove By
Love & Happiness
In addition to powering this one-of-a-kind project from Rhodes, Qrates recently signed a deal with Symphonic Distribution to expand vinyl services to their full roster, and also works with distributors and aggregators such as Tunecore, Jamendo, AllTrack, and Ditto Music; artists such as Vulfpeck, Pomplamoose, Cory Wong, Qrion, Azealia Banks, and Brandon Boyd of Incubus; labels such as Warner Music Group’s Run Out Groove, Chillhop Records, and Electric Dream Records; and others from every sector of the music industry.
About Qrates
Qrates (pronounced “crates”) democratizes vinyl for indie music, as the world’s premier destination for fast, hassle-free creation, financing, distribution, discovery, and sales of records. To date, over 6,000 artists have created and distributed vinyl records to over 140,000 fans using Qrates, which has paid out over $2 million to artists. All an artist needs is their final recording and art design, and they can create a campaign, master the audio, upload the cover art, and distribute the final recording directly to fans as well as to online and physical record stores around the world. Because Qrates has direct relationships with pressing plants, it is able to turn around orders more quickly than other companies. And with free warehouses in North America and the U.K., music is never far from the fans.
Launched globally in 2015 by a team of technology experts who decided to use their expertise to expand access to this fast-growing physical format, Qrates helps artists and labels take advantage of one of the most lucrative formats in the music industry today. Currently, a Qrates artist who sells 100 vinyl albums for the average price of $25 apiece would earn around $420 depending on production costs and shipping, while a 10-track album streamed 100 times for a generous average payout of 1 cent per stream would bring in only $10. In addition to crowdfunding campaigns, which require no money down, artists and labels can also deliver their projects via Qrates-powered direct-to-fan orders, or simply have the records pressed and sent to them.
For more information, visit www.qrates.com.
