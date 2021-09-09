World Cold Chain Symposium to Outline Future Agenda on Sustainable Cold Chain

The World Cold Chain Symposium, taking place on September 14th at 9 AM US EDT, has released their final slate of speakers.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Food Cold Chain Council (GFCCC) and UN Environmental Programme (UNEP) OzonAction released the final speakers slate for their virtual World Cold Chain Symposium on Sept. 14, 2021. The Symposium will begin at 9 AM EST, and is expected to run a little over 2 hours. The program will be divided into two sessions, the first on the Global Outlook for Building a Sustainable Cold Chain, and the second on Sustainable Cold Chain Technology and Initiatives.

“We look forward to outlining the opportunities and the path forward to building a sustainable cold chain,” said Kevin Fay, GFCCC Executive Director.

WCCS sponsors are very pleased to finalize this speaker agenda, as these experts are the innovators leading the charge for sustainable cold chain systems.

Global Outlook for Building a Sustainable Cold Chain:

Tim White, President of Refrigeration, Carrier

Meg Seki, Executive Secretary, UNEP Ozone Secretariat

Shri Vikas Chaube, Officer on Special Duty (Joint Secretary level), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, India

Rick Duke, Senior Advisor and White House Liaison for the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, and Co-Chair UNEP Climate and Clean Air Coalition

Craig Hanson, Vice President for Food, Forest, Water, & the Ocean, World Resources Institute, and Champions 12.3

Honorable Hans Hoogeveen, Independent Chair of the FAO Council

Sustainable Cold Chain Technology and Initiatives:

Jim Curlin, Head of OzonAction Law Division, UNEP

Sarah Glaser, Director, Secure Fisheries, One Earth Future

Ray Gluckman, Managing Director, Gluckman Consulting

Esben Larsen, Director of Faith and Sustainability, WRI

Mustafe Mohamoud, Field Manager for Secure Fisheries, One Earth Future

Lily Riahi, Coordinator, UNEP Cool Coalition

Oyun Sanjaasuren, Director of External Affairs, Green Climate Fund

Lindiwe Sibanda, Co-Chair, Global Alliance for Climate Smart Agriculture (Africa)

Lieki Verhofstad, Business Development Manager of Global Food and Agriculture Networks, Rabobank

Information and Registration can be found at the Symposium website: wccs.foodcoldchain.org

WCCS cooperating sponsors supporting this event include:

- The Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute

- UNEP Climate and Clean Air Coalition

- The Champions 12.3 Coalition

- UNEP Cool Coalition

- The Green Climate Fund

- The International Institute of Refrigeration

- The European Partnership for Energy and the Environment

- One Earth Future

- Refrigerants Australia

- Secure Fisheries

- World Refrigeration Day

UNEP is an Implementing Agency of the Multilateral Fund of the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer. OzonAction's goal is to enable developing countries to meet and sustain their compliance obligations under the treaty.

GFCCC is an independent not-for-profit industry organization that seeks to simultaneously reduce food waste, and related greenhouse gas emissions in the processing, transportation, storage, and retail display of cold food by expanding and improving access to energy efficient low-global warming potential technology.