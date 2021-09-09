Florida Woman Arrested for Exploiting More Than $12,000 from Disabled Senior

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Acting as a trusted advocate, this defendant abused her authority and relationship with the victim in order to gain access to personal and financial information. Not only was money stolen, but the victim’s health care bills were neglected. I will continue to do everything within the power of my office to stop Medicaid fraud and criminals preying on Florida seniors.”

According to the investigation, Mejia obtained a durable power of attorney for the elderly victim. Abusing this authority, Mejia gained access to the victim’s personal bank account and transferred more than $12,000 to a personal account. Mejia also took out a cashier’s check to pay court costs in an unrelated matter, all while leaving the victim’s health care expenses unpaid. Mejia’s criminal actions prevented the victim from fulfilling financial obligations at the victim’s residency and did not allow the victim to receive a proper burial after passing.

Mejia faces one count of exploitation of an elderly person—a second-degree felony. If convicted, Mejia faces up to 15 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine in addition to repayment of restitution. Attorney General Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution will prosecute this case.