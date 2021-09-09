Florida Woman Arrested for Exploiting More Than $12,000 from Disabled Senior
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
Florida Woman Arrested for Exploiting More Than $12,000 from Disabled Senior
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Acting as a trusted advocate, this defendant abused her authority and relationship with the victim in order to gain access to personal and financial information. Not only was money stolen, but the victim’s health care bills were neglected. I will continue to do everything within the power of my office to stop Medicaid fraud and criminals preying on Florida seniors.”
According to the investigation, Mejia obtained a durable power of attorney for the elderly victim. Abusing this authority, Mejia gained access to the victim’s personal bank account and transferred more than $12,000 to a personal account. Mejia also took out a cashier’s check to pay court costs in an unrelated matter, all while leaving the victim’s health care expenses unpaid. Mejia’s criminal actions prevented the victim from fulfilling financial obligations at the victim’s residency and did not allow the victim to receive a proper burial after passing.
Mejia faces one count of exploitation of an elderly person—a second-degree felony. If convicted, Mejia faces up to 15 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine in addition to repayment of restitution. Attorney General Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution will prosecute this case.
# # #The Florida Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigates and prosecutes providers that intentionally defraud the state’s Medicaid program through fraudulent billing practices. Medicaid fraud essentially steals from Florida’s taxpayers. From January 2019 to the present, Attorney General Moody’s MFCU has obtained more than $74 million in settlements and judgments. The Florida MFCU is funded through a grant totaling $26,329,510 for Federal Fiscal Year 2021, from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. The Federal Share of these funds is 75% totaling $19,747,136. The State Matching Share of these funds is 25% totaling $6,582,374 and is funded by Florida.