Wolf Administration: Nearly $50,000 in Funding Awarded to Prepare Philadelphia Apprentices for Plumbing and Home Service Careers

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin announced nearly $50,000 in new funding for Zoom Drain to enhance and expand its apprenticeship training opportunities through Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program (Apprenticeship Program), a statewide program that offers assistance to registered apprenticeship programs.

“This funding plays a major role in Zoom Drain’s ability to grow its business and continue to serve the Philadelphia area with plumbing and home maintenance needs—services that are always in demand both residentially and commercially. Providing apprentices with top-notch, customized training both prepares them for and gives them a pathway to employment,” said Sec. Davin.

The project received $48,642 in funding for apprentices to become technicians and for safety-related training. Zoom Drain’s registered apprenticeship program is a core component to the company’s business model and by expanding its apprenticeship program Zoom Drain hopes to accommodate the hiring of more apprentices.

The company’s apprentices receive 165 hours of classroom training focused on drain and sewer cleaning, installation, and extensive safety components.

“Zoom Drain is proud to offer an apprenticeship program that results in rewarding careers without taking on college debt,” said Zoom Drain General Manager Steve Solla. “With DCED funding we will expand our training, grow our program, and most importantly hire more apprentices. We are excited for the opportunity to continue to contribute to the skilled trade workforce in Pennsylvania.”

The Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Program works to increase apprenticeship availability to Pennsylvania employers to assist them with their talent recruitment and development. Funding is provided to eligible applicants for the purpose of reaching the goal of increasing apprenticeship accessibility across the state. Eligible uses of funds include expenses related to instruction that complements on-the-job learning.

MEDIA CONTACT: Casey Smith, DCED, casesmith@pa.gov

