LDH: Hurricane Ida storm-related death toll rises to 26

Following a full review of cases since Hurricane Ida's landfall and the conclusion of several investigations, the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office has confirmed 11 additional storm-related deaths. This brings the death toll from Hurricane Ida to 26.

The 11 deaths occurred or were reported to the Coroner's Office between August 30, 2021 and September 6, 2021.

The table below lists all deaths related to Hurricane Ida. New information is shown in bold.