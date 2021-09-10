Black Founder Dejha B Finds Peace During COVID By Creating Her Own Coloring Book Brand For Women of Color
Rapper, Hip-Hop Artist and Native New Yorker Focuses On Managing Black Women's Mental Health Through Creative Therapy
Black women’s mental health and self-care is such a huge topic in the media right now and it's deeply personal to me”BRONX, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black founder and entrepreneur Dejha B has created Dejha B Coloring Products, a line of inspirational interactive coloring books designed to help busy women of color deal with the everyday needs of self-care.
— Dejha B
According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control), Black women have a three year less life expectancy, on the average, than white women. The cause of their earlier demise may likely be related to stress. The brand is designed to help black women relax, distress, decrease anxiety and stay focused by giving them creative tools to enhance and amplify their coloring skills.
"I created Dejha B Coloring during a really trying time for me when the COVID global pandemic really started to take hold in 2020", said the rapper, hip-hop artist and Native New Yorker. "I couldn’t make music, due to all recording studios in NYC being closed, so while I was looking for ways to reduce stress, I picked up my son’s coloring book. Dejha B instantly felt relaxed after coloring, reducing her stress and coping with a worldwide pandemic. When she realized there weren’t many inspirational let alone women of color represented in the adult coloring book market, she developed her own.
In October 2020, Dejha created a coloring book that catered to women of color, showing them in a positive light and promoting self-care. In addition, each page has an inspirational quote, poem, or dream chaser activity to help them relax, de-stress, decrease anxiety, and get creative. Her first book titled, “Color Your Dreams Into Reality: An Adult Coloring Activity Book for Dream Chasers (Paperback)”, has received five-star ratings and rave reviews from readers who recommend the book not only for adults, but for young girls and teens of color, to give them encouragement and to boast their self-esteem. Dejha has created six more coloring books, including a kid’s version of her first book, which shows the adults as kids. This invaluable compilation is perfect for “mommy and me time.” Moms and daughters can express themselves collectively while discussing their dreams.
Growing up in one of the toughest areas of the Bronx, New York, Dejha learned at an early age how to escape the wiles of the urban community by delving into entertainment and art. She is a hip-hop rap artist, who carries herself in a more dignified fashion, not conforming to the stereotypical images of her genre. Her love for writing has flourished and led her into other avenues to explore. She is a mother, businessperson, boss, songwriter, and rapper, and most recently, an insightful creator of coloring books.
"Black women’s mental health and self-care is such a huge topic in the media right now and it's deeply personal to me", stated Dejha B. "By developing this creative therapy, I've found something that really works for black women and that always works for me."
Dejha wants to give back to the community through her company, Dejha Coloring. She is an example to others that dreams can and do come true. Her books are available on dejhabcoloring.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and www.Barnesandnobles.
Dejha B Coloring can be found on Facebook and Instagram (@dejhabcoloring). For more information, visit the website at www.dejhabcoloring.com
Current Media Link: https://youtu.be/6rzga0AJ4_o (*begins at the 6:30 mark)
