Cfm Distributors Implements NetSuite to Transform Supply Chain
Meridian and RF-SMART’s expertise in project management, data migration, and inventory management made us confident they would help meet the unique needs of our business.”OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- cfm Distributors has chosen Meridian Business (Meridian) an award-winning enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions provider, and RF-SMART, a market leading inventory management solution provider, to implement Oracle NetSuite. With NetSuite, cfm Distributors will be able to streamline cross-organizational business collaboration and better serve its customers.
— Lauren Roberts, CEO of cfm Distributors
Founded in 1969, cfm Distributors provides residential and commercial heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVACR) equipment, parts, supplies and services to more than 3,459 customers across the Midwest. A 100-percent employee-owned HVACR distributor, cfm Distributors operates six branches in Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, and Nebraska, focusing on simplicity, process improvement opportunities, and creativity to serve its customers, suppliers, and employees. To gain a single view of its business and connect its data, cfm Distributors selected Meridian and RF-SMART to lead the implementation of NetSuite.
“As we grow our employee ownership model, we selected NetSuite to increase data visibility across the organization, consolidate systems, and streamline all order entry points – helping us continue our long history of providing customers with the highest quality products and services,” said Lauren Roberts, CEO of cfm Distributors. “Meridian and RF-SMART’s expertise in project management, data migration, and inventory management made us confident they would help meet the unique needs of our business.
With NetSuite, cfm Distributors has been able to manage complex business processes including customer service, inventory management, eCommerce, procurement planning, and accounting for its Kansas City headquarters, branch locations, and warehouses. Meridian and RF-SMART worked together to integrate a custom warehouse management solution for cfm Distributors to improve cross-organizational business processes including automation of item and pricing updates and improve inventory planning, product configuration, and fulfillment across all eCommerce and sales channels.
“NetSuite will give cfm the tools to completely transform their enterprise applications and business processes,” said Bruce Allen, CEO, Meridian. “We are thrilled to partner with RF-SMART to support cfm’s NetSuite journey toward increased productivity, process optimization, and ongoing customer service.”
About cfm Distributors, Inc.
Founded in 1969, cfm is a full service HVACR distributor with applied equipment. Major product lines include York, Guardian, Bohn, Reznor, Daikin, Bard, Johnson Controls, Honeywell, and Hitachi. Visit www.cfmdistributors.com to learn more.
About Meridian Business, LLC
Meridian is an awarding winning NetSuite Solution Provider specializing in consulting, implementation, support, and development of the full range of NetSuite products. As a NetSuite partner, the mission of Meridian Business Services is to be an extension of our client's advisory team to provide insight and advice to lay the foundation for the next phase of any business. Meridian has extensive experience delivering products and solutions to help clients make more effective business decisions in a wide array of industries. Visit www.meridianbusiness.com to learn more.
Doug Borcherding
Meridian Business, LLC
+1 8165916645
dborcherding@meridianbusiness.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn