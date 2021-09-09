Nevada Business Leaders Turning to Air Guardian to Protect Staff and Customers
EPA & FDA Registered Technology Kills Pathogens, Including COVID-19 in Seconds
We are pleased to see more and more businesses, school districts, and other public and private entities in Nevada and across the country making their health and indoor air quality a priority”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IAQ Distribution, the exclusive distributor of the Air Guardian indoor air quality system in Nevada and other states, announced today that more private enterprises are joining with public sector leaders to keep customers and employees safe by installing the Air Guardian inside various businesses. ControlWorks Inc, serving many public sector and private enterprises (including Clark County Schools) is one of the latest businesses to install the Air Guardian in Nevada and is now also a Certified Installer of the technology. The Air Guardian is an award-winning, innovative medical device that purifies and disinfects air within any room, using a combination of proven scientific processes, including ultraviolet light, oxidation, and filtration.
Air Guardian eliminates 99.99% of the SARS-CoV-2 virus within 3 seconds.
“Many government agencies, public and private schools, and other municipal offices throughout the United States already have the Air Guardian deployed and many more entities are currently in the procurement process,” explained Chris Fall President of IAQ Distribution. “Private enterprises are now also realizing the value and benefits of protecting themselves, employees, clients and customers by installing the Air Guardian in their workspaces too.”
The Air Guardian kills airborne pathogens when ingested into the device and recirculates clean air making it essential to the protection of public areas.
Tim Potter, the leader of ControlWorks Nevada operations stated, “Our public sector and private sector clients fully grasp how essential it is to have safe schools, offices, and workspaces. Getting back to work, school, and business as usual requires safe indoor air quality that only the Air Guardian can provide. Installing the Air Guardian at our office was an easy decision. We care about our employees, our visitors, and our health – and moreover practice what we preach. We are proud to be delivering the same opportunity to our partners and clients throughout Nevada.”
The Air Guardian delivers continuous ventilation, purification. and disinfection while occupants are in the room without interrupting daily activities. With an easy installation and little to no maintenance, the Air Guardian stands as a ‘set it – and forget it’ type solution offering the highest level of disinfection available on the market today.
“As businesses grapple with decisions on capacity restrictions, opening or closing, requiring masks, or vaccinations, etc., most are relieved to learn there is an easier way. The Air Guardian provides a safe and effective alternative to the uncertainty– air quality allowing the return to normal,” Potter continued. “Our team is thrilled to have the peace of mind that comes with having The Air Guardian operating to keep them and our visitors safe.”
"The Air Guardian serves as a long-term solution with little to no maintenance, always working in the background while our customers focus on what matters most,” Fall continued. “We are pleased to see more and more businesses, school districts, and other public and private entities in Nevada and across the country making their health and indoor air quality a priority.”
The effectiveness of the Air Guardian is the balance of moving air at a pace that allows it to create a residency for airborne pathogens so the patented high intense UV-C can destroy what enters the unit.
The Air Guardian is registered with the EPA, which is a requirement of any device capable of killing pathogens. It kills 99.99% of the virus that causes covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2). illumiPure, which manufactures Air Guardian®, is registered with the FDA.
About Control Works:
ControlWorks Inc., a Certified Installer of Air Guardian is a leading controls company in the southern Nevada and southern California markets with fully staffed offices in Las Vegas and Chino, California. Both offices enjoy many delighted clients in the Hospitality, Entertainment, Commercial Office, Education and Technology market sectors. ControlWorks specializes in making buildings smart, energy efficient, healthy, and comfortable through its team of experts and, through effective deployment of the open systems it represents. It is a full-service organization offering complete System Integration Software solutions, Energy "Dashboard" diagnostics, and traditional Direct Digital Control HVAC controls solutions.
