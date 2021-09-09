Aluminum Die Casting Market Size Expected to Reach USD 57.85 Billion by 2027 – Reports and Data
Reports And Data
The stringent emission norms, the growing use of aluminum in automobile manufacturing, and rising construction industry are driving the need for the market.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Aluminum Die Casting market is forecasted to reach USD 57.85 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing construction industry is likely to fuel the growth of the market. It is also expected that a significant increase in commercial and residential construction will boost demand for aluminum die casting in the next few years. Rapid urbanization has generated a wave of renovation and remodeling activities, increasing demand for aluminum in the construction industry. Along with growing investments in the construction industry, the rise in infrastructure to keep up with lifestyle changes contributes to increased demands. Product innovation and customization are just a few parameters which drive market growth and increase
Owing to the high precision imparted by this method, aluminum die casting is a natural process for casting aluminum around the globe. Aluminum is a metal that is 2.5 times lighter than steel, the primary trigger expected to improve the salted time aluminum die casting market. Growing adoption of high-strength and lightweight castings is projected to drive demand for finished products, particularly in the automotive sector. Owing to fuel efficiency regulations, manufacturers depend on these goods.
Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Industry 4.0 are new aluminum die casting technologies. Industrial IoT provides advantages in different fields, such as performance, new business models, new revenue streams, and compliance with risk management and health.
Although several parameters can create visible growth, other factors can restrict the casting market for aluminum die. One of the significant disadvantages of aluminum die casting is the imprisonment of aluminum gasses due to porosity that can cause product distortion and can result in product damage.
Key participants include Walbro, Alcoa Corporation, Gibbs Die Casting Corporation, Dynacast, Consolidated Metco Inc., Ryobi Ltd., Bodine Aluminum Inc., Matinea Honsel Germany GmbH, Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd., and Alcast Technologies among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Asia Pacific was the largest region, with nearly 47.4% market share in 2019. Rising demand for cars in countries such as China and India is expected to drive growth over the forecast period. Advantages such as cheap labour costs in China and India are encouraging manufacturers to establish regional production facilities.
• Policy programs to promote the automotive industry around the world are intended to encourage business growth. For example, Canadian government programs such as the Automotive Supplier Development Program aid automotive suppliers with their production technologies and processes.
• Aluminum helps to monitor the temperature around the battery modules in warm or cold weather by using its thermal transfer capabilities. Thus, the transport segment from aviation to the automobile will drive the growth in demand for aluminum die casting during the forecast era.
• The aluminum has an excellent resistance to corrosion, which provides a significant boost for the market in industries where casting parts are required to be used in humid and humid environments. It is also anticipated that the sustainable cost reduction due to the fair price of aluminum die-casting items would provide a significant increase in the market size.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Aluminum Die Casting market-based on the production process, chamber process, end-user, and region:
Production Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Pressure Die Casting
High-Pressure Die Casting
Low-Pressure Die Casting
Others
Chamber Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hot Chamber Aluminum Die Casting
Cold Chamber Aluminum Die Casting
End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Automotive & Aviation
Pumps & Valve
Industrial Components
Construction
Packaging
Others
The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.
Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.
Regional Bifurcation of the Aluminum Die Casting Market Includes:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
