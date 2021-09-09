Adventure Novel Follows "Relative Heroes" Pursuing Priceless Gemstones
Barry J. King takes readers on rollicking expedition for treasureHAREFIELD , MIDDLESEX, ENGLAND, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The voyage of an 18th century merchantman and a modern state of the art search vessel intersect, along with the lives of those aboard it, in Barry J. King's adventure novel. This intriguing and rousing tale follows "Relative Heroes" on a journey of exploration, discovery and ultimately the pursuit of treasure, where readers will see lives endangered for the sake of a truly invaluable prize.
Bursting with energy, this two-part novel portrays daring adventures centered around valuable gemstones and the people driven to recover lost treasure. At its heart, it is a story about the human passion behind the quest of discovery as well as the dark side of that drive, namely greed, the selfish desire to take what one long's for even at the expense of others.
It is no coincidence that the narrative begins with the aforementioned merchantman on an excursion into Africa to procure precious cargo, including slaves as well as the gemstones that are central to the story. In that mission, the vessel's crew must also fend off pirate attacks as well as the harsh elements and environment. So even in the beginning, "Relative Heroes" shows readers the steep price of treasure - up to and including human lives. Those who seek adventure must be prepared to encounter this dark and ugly side if they hope to make it out whole physically and morally.
Aside from the avarice of man, King also details another formidable force - namely the sea itself. Shades of Herman Melville, he depicts the hardships sailors of yesteryear and even the modern day must endure in their voyages. The nautical environment is not a foe or malign force, however, but merely a neutral albeit fickle world to navigate, one that does not suffer fools and demands respect, caution and preparation.
The split narratives spanning different times underscore how the more things change, the more they stay the same, as passions and desires flare, romances bloom and intimate encounters unfold amidst the relentless pursuit of the gemstones. This is a story of love and excitement that crosses the centuries and promises to rouse readers, particularly adventure aficionados.
Barry J. King was born in Paddington, London and in his late forties acquired a passion for the sea. He is a qualified advanced Nitrox scuba diver with navigation and pilotage for motor vessels. Currently he lives with his wife in Harefield, Middlesex, he is a father of four children and a grandfather as well. He has been interviewed by Kate Delaney on America Tonight.
