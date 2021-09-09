(AI) Artificial Intelligence In Agriculture Market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 1.50 billion by 2027
Stratistics MRC report, AI in Agriculture Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis on Application, Key Players, Types, End User and Geography.INDIA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market is accounted for $0.89 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $1.50 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Increasing crop productivity through deep learning technology, and government support to adopt modern agricultural techniques are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as high cost of gathering precise field data, and limited availability of historic data are hampering the market growth.
Some of the key players profiled in the Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market include IBM, Cainthus Corporation, Connecterra B.V, CropX Inc, Descartes Labs, Inc, Farmers Edge, Granular, Inc, John Deere, Microsoft Corporation, Precision Hawk Inc., The Climate Corporation, Trace Genomics, Inc, and Vision Robotics Corporation.
The report supplies a comprehensive analysis of business aspects like global AI In Agriculture Market size, recent technological advances, and inventions. The research report consists of: introduction of the market, key players, opportunities, restraints, product and type classification, and overall market analysis. This research study aims to help in making the right steps before starting up a company, business conclusions, and shape the future of the organizations. For supreme reader ease, this research presentation on the global market establishes the overall forecast timeline, allowing detailed market approximation about growth likelihood in the market.
The Global Artificial Intelligence In Agriculture Market 2021 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Artificial Intelligence In Agriculture Market Share report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.
Technologies Covered:
• Computer Vision
• Machine Learning
• Predictive Analytics
Deployments Covered:
• Cloud
• Hybrid
• On-Premise
Offerings Covered:
• AI-as-a-Service
• Hardware
• Services
• Software
Applications Covered:
• Agriculture Robots
• Drone Analytics
• Fish Farming Mangement
• Labor Management
• Livestock Monitoring
• Precision Farming
• Smart Green House Management
• Soil Management
• Supply Chain Efficiency
