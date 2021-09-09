Luxurious resort, ATELIER • ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres has been nominated in the 7th Edition of 2021 Travvy Awards

The vanguardist hotel group ADH – ATELIER de Hoteles, has been chosen to compete in the “Best Hotel Chain All-Inclusive” category

We are very proud that, both our operating group and our luxurious property, ATELIER • ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres, have been nominated, especially since the recognition comes from travel agents.” — Oliver Reinhart, CEO of ATELIER de Hoteles

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles, the Mexican hotel group recognized for its innovative concept of Handcrafted Hospitality®, announced that their “All Suites Luxury Resorts”, ATELIER and ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres, were both nominated for “Best Luxury Hotel / Resort Mexico” in the 7th annual Travvy Awards for 2021. Furthermore, ADH received a nomination for “Best Hotel Chain All-Inclusive”.

The Travvy Awards are the “Academy Awards” of the global tourism community, celebrated annually to recognize major companies such as tourist destinations, technology providers, and attraction services. The Travvy Awards are the product of the votes of around 100,000 agencies that sell travel itineraries to millions and millions of consumers every year. These companies select the destinations and providers, which they feel, delivering the best service and experience to their clients, recognizing the highest standards of excellence within the international tourism industry.

“At ADH, we are very proud that, both our operating group and our luxurious property, ATELIER • ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres, have been nominated, especially since the recognition comes from travel agents, who are very important to us as commercial partners. This honor is a result of constantly upholding the exclusive and innovative hotel concept that distinguishes us from our peers, offering our guests a unique experience where art, nature, and culture, fuse together to create the perfect atmosphere for rest and relaxation”, declared Oliver Reinhart, CEO of ATELIER de Hoteles.

The philosophy of the Travvy Awards is focused on showing that trips and vacations are more than just a product, but highly valuable experiences that allow travelers to discover exceptional, luxurious, and comfortable places in destinations that have so much to offer and that deserve to be recognized.

“The travel agents vote according to the comments they receive from clients, who are the ones who know us first-hand and who enjoy our resort as much as they enjoy the heartfelt service provided by our dear team of Arteleros. That being said, it is trustworthy to be mentioned that our beautiful complex is decorated with marble, wood, and the finest amenities available, complemented by the magnificent golf course and spectacular views of the Caribbean Sea. The prestigious status that ADH and ATELIER · ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres currently hold is thanks to the hard work and enthusiastic dedication of everyone in the ATELIER de Hoteles family”, stated Mascia Nadin, Operations Director of ATELIER de Hoteles.

It is also fitting to note that the ATELIER • ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres hotel property is deemed as one of the top favorite resorts for vacationing tourists on both national and international levels. This sentiment is reflected in the nominations, awards, and certificates that continue to receive regularly.

About us:

ATELIER de Hoteles is a Mexican company founded in 2015, inspired by a high-end concept with contemporary Mexican art as the central element. The fundamental values of ATELIER de Hoteles include Productivity, Passion, Emotion, and Commitment. ATELIER de Hoteles four brands, ATELIER, ESTUDIO, ÓLEO, and MET are the ambassadors of relaxed luxury and reach the highest standards in the four corners of excellence: Handcrafted Hospitality®, Surrounding Technology®, Addictive Service®, and Eco-social Awareness®, with luxury all-inclusive hotels in Cancun and Playa Mujeres, as well as other beach and urban locations that are currently on the way.