The following quote is attributed to Frank Yiannas, Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response

“The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for the FDA to help ensure that foods ordered online and delivered directly to consumers are safe to eat and not at risk of contamination. We said in the New Era of Smarter Food Safety blueprint that we would hold a summit to address the potential safety vulnerabilities of these foods, especially during the critical “last mile” of delivery.

That’s exactly what we’re doing. The FDA recently announced that we will hold a virtual public meeting on Oct. 19-21 entitled The FDA New Era of Smarter Food Safety Summit on E-Commerce: Ensuring the Safety of Foods Ordered Online and Delivered Directly to Consumers . This is a critical first step in a broader effort to address the safety of foods as new business models emerge. Addressing this issue is especially important now because so many of us are getting our food this way, whether we’re looking for convenience or just staying at home more often.

Over the years, consumers have increasingly been ordering their food online, whether it’s from a grocery store, a restaurant, or another kind of retail establishment. However, during the pandemic the number of Americans ordering food for delivery has skyrocketed, according to reports of consumer spending. As the food system continues to rapidly change, including how foods are produced and delivered, meetings like this will help the FDA keep pace with that change and fulfill our mission to protect public health.”